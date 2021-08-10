Aesthetic Industry Association Launches Partnership with Spark Medical Marketing

As the official marketing partner, Spark Medical Marketing will provide practice data and digital advertising services to more than 30,000 practices. As a bonus, practices can take advantage of special pricing on featured marketing packages introduced on a monthly basis. Spark Medical Marketing's VIP marketing services bring a hyper-focus to acquiring new patients utilizing current data-driven strategies. All services are supported by Spark's team of over 100 trusted expert customer success representatives.

"We chose Spark Medical Marketing as our exclusive digital practice marketing partner after an exhaustive review of all the agencies providing these services to our industry", explained AIA founder and Executive Director and Medical Insight CEO, Michael Moretti. "Spark is currently working directly with many of our corporate clients by providing these services to their customers. This partnership is a natural evolution which brings more value via the synergies of combining the AIA with the leading practice marketing solution."

"Industry performance data informs cost effective digital marketing and is a catalyst for business growth,'' said Randi Boyette, CEO and Founder of Spark Medical Marketing. "Spark Medical Marketing works with over 3,000 medical aesthetics providers which gives us the ability to compile valuable data and conduct case studies to create the recipe for success. These insights will provide members more understanding about this evolving fast growth $13.5 Billion industry, and Spark's exclusive marketing packages will provide the solutions needed to successfully grow their businesses."

Boyette, who actively sits on the Aesthetic Industry Association advisory board, serving as the voice of marketing expertise, adds, "The AIA and Medical Insight [miinews.com] have provided benchmark market research data of medical aesthetics globally for more than 25 years. As an agency dedicated to driving practice growth, I am elated to contribute the expertise Spark Medical Marketing has gained from its extensive data analysis and consumer marketing research."

Spark Medical Marketing VIP Services

Spark Medical Marketing takes medical and aesthetics brands into the digital space through concierge marketing services, with each client's program strategically targeted and uniquely monitored to leverage and optimize results for new patient acquisition. The marketing packages are customized to fit business owners' needs.

