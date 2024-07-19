Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK , July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10.87% during the forecast period. Increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics is driving market growth, with a trend towards availability of unconventional treatments. However, high cost of products poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., Aerolase Corp., Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., El.En. S.p.A., Energist Ltd., Fotona d.o.o, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Photomedex Inc., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., and Zensar Technologies Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Technology (Laser, Light, RF, and Others), Application (Skin resurfacing, Body contouring, and Skin rejuvenation), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Aerolase Corp., Alma Lasers Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., El.En. S.p.A., Energist Ltd., Fotona d.o.o, Hologic Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Photomedex Inc., Sciton Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., and Zensar Technologies Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market cater to various non-surgical procedures for improving physical health and enhancing the appearance of areas like the face, neck, arms, buttocks, knees, and thighs. A growing trend in this market is non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation, addressing changes in genitalia due to aging, hormonal shifts, childbirth, and other factors. These procedures use RF or laser energy to induce collagen tightening, restoring optimal vaginal tissue structure. The increasing number of healthcare professionals offering these advanced treatments and rising awareness among consumers are driving market growth in both developed and developing countries.

The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for medical procedures that address various skin issues. Key trends include the Skin Rejuvenation segment, targeting facial veins, wrinkled skin, sun damage, and pigmented lesions. Hospitals, Medical Devices companies, Cosmetic Centers, Dermatology Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers are major consumers. Laser-based, Light-based, and Energy-based technologies are driving innovation, offering solutions for skin defects caused by aging, accidents, or distorted physical appearance. Tattoo removal, unwanted lesions, and excess sagging skin are common applications. Physiology and ageing skin are key areas of focus. Obesity and stubborn fat are new markets, with non-invasive and minimally invasive devices gaining popularity. Sciton, a leading player, uses Optical Coherence Tomography for precision and safety. Medical aesthetics continues to merge with the beauty industries, fueled by the desire for celebrity looks and improved physical appearance. Overall, this market is expected to thrive as consumers seek effective solutions for various skin concerns.

Market Challenges

The global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for non-surgical skin rejuvenation procedures. However, the adoption of these treatments is limited in developing countries due to their high costs. On average, laser skin tightening costs between USD450 and USD2,000, and Ultherapy for the face and neck ranges from USD4,000 to USD5,500. Various factors influence the cost, including the type of equipment used, the size of the area to be treated, and the number of sessions required. Vendors primarily target high-income and upper-middle-class patients, limiting access for middle and lower-middle-class consumers. This trend poses a challenge to the market's growth during the forecast period. Advances in technology will introduce new skin tightening systems with varying light intensities and cooling mechanisms, offering more affordable options for a wider customer base.





and , and Ultherapy for the face and neck ranges from to . Various factors influence the cost, including the type of equipment used, the size of the area to be treated, and the number of sessions required. Vendors primarily target high-income and upper-middle-class patients, limiting access for middle and lower-middle-class consumers. This trend poses a challenge to the market's growth during the forecast period. Advances in technology will introduce new skin tightening systems with varying light intensities and cooling mechanisms, offering more affordable options for a wider customer base. The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market encompasses light-based, laser, and energy technology used in dermatological practices and aesthetic centers for various cosmetic procedures. Challenges include the increasing popularity of teledermatology, competition from multi-specialty, standalone, and cosmetic surgery centers, and rising healthcare expenditure. Key applications include hair removal, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, aesthetic ophthalmology, and body contouring. Technologies like radiofrequency, laser-based, and light-based are utilized for hair transplantation, body shaping, facial rejuvenation, cellulite reduction, and scar removal. Market drivers include growing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, personal care, and social media influence. However, challenges include the need for personal protective equipment and trained medical staff, as well as addressing dermatological conditions like acne scars, age spots, sun damage, vascular lesions, unwanted hair, and photoaging. Devices include laser resurfacing, body contouring, and handheld devices like microdermabrasion and Lasabrasion. Market trends include the integration of technology for tattoo removal and the emergence of energy-based technologies like Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Nd:YAG lasers. In summary, the Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market faces challenges in a competitive landscape, but continues to grow due to increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures and personal care. Technological advancements and the integration of new applications will drive market growth.

Segment Overview

This aesthetic lasers and energy devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Laser

1.2 Light

1.3 RF

1.4 Others Application 2.1 Skin resurfacing

2.2 Body contouring

2.3 Skin rejuvenation Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Laser- The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market refers to the industry that manufactures and sells equipment using laser and energy technologies for cosmetic procedures. These devices include laser hair removal systems, skin resurfacing lasers, and body contouring devices. Market growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for non-invasive cosmetic treatments and advancements in technology. Companies in this market focus on developing innovative and effective solutions to meet consumer needs. Key players include Cynosure, Palomar Medical Technologies, and Lumenis.

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market continues to expand, with France emerging as a significant player in the aesthetic devices market. Aesthetic lasers, a crucial segment within this industry, are driving growth worldwide. As innovations in technology enhance treatment precision and safety, market size projections underscore sustained demand. France, known for its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, is seeing increased adoption of aesthetic solutions, contributing to the market's robust expansion.

Research Analysis

The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market encompasses a range of technologies used to address various dermatological conditions and cosmetic concerns. These devices leverage the power of laser and energy-based treatments to address sun damage skin, wrinkles, unwanted lesions, and excess sagging skin. The physiology of aging skin, sun damage, and skin cancer are key drivers for this market. Non-invasive and minimally invasive devices are popular choices for addressing non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including the removal of unwanted hair, tattoo removal, and vascular lesions. Additionally, the market caters to the removal of acne scars, age spots, and pigmented lesions. Social media and personal care trends continue to fuel the demand for these devices in the beauty industries. Medical devices play a crucial role in treating skin defects and improving physical appearance through medical procedures.

Market Research Overview



The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market encompasses a range of technologies used to address various dermatological conditions and cosmetic concerns. These include sun damage skin, wrinkles, unwanted lesions, and excess sagging skin. The market caters to both medical and aesthetic practices, with non-invasive and minimally invasive devices gaining popularity due to their minimal downtime. Physiology of ageing skin and obesity are key drivers for this market. Laser and light-based technologies dominate the market, offering solutions for skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, body contouring, aesthetic ophthalmology, hair removal, and tattoo removal. Other energy-based technologies like radiofrequency are also used for body shaping and facial rejuvenation. The market serves multi-specialty centers, standalone centers, cosmetic surgery centers, and hospitals. Skin treatments for conditions such as acne scars, age spots, sun damage, vascular lesions, unwanted hair, and facial veins are common applications. The market is influenced by healthcare expenditure, social media trends, personal care, and the beauty industries. Personal protective equipment and trained medical staff are essential for safe usage. The market includes key segments like laser resurfacing devices, body contouring devices, and aesthetic ophthalmology devices. Key applications include scar removal, skin resurfacing, and handheld devices like microdermabrasion and Lasabrasion. Other applications include photoaging, dyschromia, and tattoo removal. The market also caters to medical procedures for skin cancer and road accidents resulting in distorted physical appearance. Celebrity looks and societal pressure to maintain a youthful appearance fuel the demand for cosmetic procedures. The market offers various non-invasive cosmetic procedures for dermatological conditions and personal care. Laser-based technology, light-based technology, and energy-based technology are the primary technologies used in this market. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing awareness and acceptance of these technologies for cosmetic and medical applications.

