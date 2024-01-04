AESTHETIC MANAGEMENT PARTNERS AND COLLAGEN P.I.N. UNITE TO TRANSFORM MICRONEEDLING LANDSCAPE

CORDOVA, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) is pleased to announce a dynamic collaboration with Collagen P.I.N., a pioneering force in the realm of microneedling pen technology. Explore how the collaboration between AMP and Collagen P.I.N. is reshaping microneedling in the aesthetics industry & discover cutting-edge skincare solutions.

Renowned for its efficacy, Collagen P.I.N.'s innovative 36-needle microneedling pen stands out as a formidable solution. Specifically designed to enhance the appearance of facial acne scars in adults, it delivers smoother, brighter, and healthier-looking skin. Esteemed by skincare professionals and clients alike, the Collagen P.I.N. has earned a reputation as a versatile and trusted solution.

This strategic partnership is set to revolutionize skincare routines and treatment options for healthcare professionals and clients alike, granting them heightened access to the cutting-edge Collagen P.I.N. microneedling system. Angelia Inscoe, CEO of Collagen P.I.N., expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The collaboration between Aesthetic Management Partners and Collagen P.I.N. was a natural fit. We bring forth a superior microneedling product, and AMP, with its expansive presence post-FDA clearance, aligns seamlessly. Our shared ethical standards and similar goals make us a formidable team. We believe that together, we will not only strengthen our position in the industry but also elevate the standards we've diligently cultivated over the last decade. We anticipate that our collaboration will be a true game-changer."

Erik Dowell, CEO of Aesthetic Management Partners, echoed Inscoe's sentiments, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Collagen P.I.N. to the AMP family. The addition of the Collagen P.I.N. with its 36-needle tip enhances our product line significantly. This partnership enables us to offer state-of-the-art microneedling solutions, solidifying our standing as a leader in the aesthetics industry."

The collaboration between Aesthetic Management Partners and Collagen P.I.N. marks a pivotal advancement in the aesthetics industry, responding to the evolving needs of the market with advanced microneedling technology.

For further details about Aesthetic Management Partners and the Collagen P.I.N., please visit: https://AestheticManagementPartners.com/

