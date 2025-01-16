Aesthetic Management Partners Introduces the Revolutionary NOUVADerm™ Total Body Restoration Laser in partnership with Wontech

News provided byAesthetic Management Partners
Jan 16, 2025, 08:00 ET
CORDOVA, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP), a leader in advanced aesthetic solutions, proudly announces the launch of the NOUVADerm™ Total Body Restoration Laser. This next-generation skin restoration laser is the most powerful and fastest on the market, offering unmatched precision, versatility, and results.
"The launch of NOUVADerm™ has exceeded all expectations," says Erik Dowell, CEO & Founder of Aesthetic Management Partners. "This is the first device in a series of new technologies we will launch in the coming months and our physician feedback has been outstanding. After looking at several companies, we chose to partner with Wontech for this project as they have an incredible history of innovation and engineering capability. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Wontech"
"Aesthetic Management Partners has done an incredible job launching this first of its kind technology," says Kim Jong-Won, Chairman and Kim Jung-Hyun, President of Wontech. "We chose Aesthetic Management Partners due to their ability to launch innovative technology in the North American Market. We are excited to build our success together through this new partnership. "
Aesthetic Management Partners is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in aesthetics. By offering the most advanced tools, now including the NOUVADerm™, Aesthetic Management Partners continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in aesthetic treatments, helping providers deliver exceptional results and minimal downtime.
About Aesthetic Management Partners
Aesthetic Management Partners is a leading producer of transformative aesthetic treatment solutions. The company's portfolio includes plant-based, patented technology for skin and hair revitalization and is complemented by a portfolio of aesthetic energy-based devices.
For additional information, visit: www.aestheticmanagementpartners.com.
CONTACT:
Marina Kamenakis, Vice President, Marketing
[email protected]
SOURCE Aesthetic Management Partners
