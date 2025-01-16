Aesthetic Management Partners Introduces the Revolutionary NOUVADerm™ Total Body Restoration Laser in partnership with Wontech

"The launch of NOUVADerm™ has exceeded all expectations," says Erik Dowell, CEO & Founder. Post this

"Aesthetic Management Partners has done an incredible job launching this first of its kind technology," says Kim Jong-Won, Chairman and Kim Jung-Hyun, President of Wontech. "We chose Aesthetic Management Partners due to their ability to launch innovative technology in the North American Market. We are excited to build our success together through this new partnership. "

Aesthetic Management Partners is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in aesthetics. By offering the most advanced tools, now including the NOUVADerm™, Aesthetic Management Partners continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in aesthetic treatments, helping providers deliver exceptional results and minimal downtime.

Aesthetic Management Partners is a leading producer of transformative aesthetic treatment solutions. The company's portfolio includes plant-based, patented technology for skin and hair revitalization and is complemented by a portfolio of aesthetic energy-based devices.

