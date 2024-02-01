AESTHETIC MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY FRACTIONAL PLASMAGE FOR PRECISION NON-INVASIVE AESTHETIC SOLUTIONS

News provided by

Aesthetic Management Partners

01 Feb, 2024, 00:08 ET

Cutting-edge technology offering transformative solutions for eyes, wrinkles, and skin concerns

CORDOVA, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) is proud to announce the launch of  Plasmage – the first fractional plasma device in the market providing precise control to the provider to safely address crepey skin, wrinkles and delicate skin on the face and body as well as a variety of dermatological issues such as Xanthelasma, skin tags, and fibromas.

Plasmage can be used as a stand-alone treatment or in combination with other modalities offered by Aesthetic Management Partners. This versatility allows clients to customize their treatment plan, leading to the best possible outcomes for each individual.

"In today's world, people want to look their best without undergoing invasive surgeries and long recovery times," says Erik Dowell, CEO at AMP. "We are excited to offer Plasmage as a non-invasive solution for our clients. It provides precise and controlled treatment for delicate areas, giving our providers the confidence to achieve their desired results more safely."

"We are pleased to partner with Aesthetic Management partners to bring Plasmage to the US market," said Attilio Grattacaso, CRO and Founder for Brera Medical.  Plasmage marks a significant leap in the field of dermatology and aesthetics, empowering practitioners to provide cutting-edge treatments and elevate patient satisfaction.

"Plasmage technology has transformed my practice. As one of the first in the U.S. to offer this innovative solution, we've not only enhanced our medical capabilities but also attracted new patients seeking advanced treatments, such as non-surgical blepharoplasty. The positive outcomes we've observed underscore the value of staying at the forefront of medical aesthetic technology with AMP," says Anna Petropoulos, MD, Center for Classic Beauty, and a leading provider of Plasmage.

Aesthetic Management Partners is a business accelerator for leaders in the aesthetic industry looking to innovate the way they grow their businesses. We offer products to enhance patient outcomes and practice profitability. Our team is dedicated to providing ongoing support every step of the way, ensuring the success of our clients.

For those interested in learning more about Plasmage and other products & services offered by Aesthetic Management Partners, please visit our website.

For further inquiries and to experience the transformative power of Plasmage, please contact Aesthetic Management Partners at [email protected].

For further details about Aesthetic Management Partners and Plasmage, please visit: https://AestheticManagementPartners.com/

CONTACT:
Amanda Carraway, Marketing Communications
Aesthetic Management Partners
770-823-1929
[email protected] 

SOURCE Aesthetic Management Partners

Also from this source

AESTHETIC MANAGEMENT PARTNERS AND COLLAGEN P.I.N. UNITE TO TRANSFORM MICRONEEDLING LANDSCAPE

AESTHETIC MANAGEMENT PARTNERS AND COLLAGEN P.I.N. UNITE TO TRANSFORM MICRONEEDLING LANDSCAPE

Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP) is pleased to announce a dynamic collaboration with Collagen P.I.N., a pioneering force in the realm of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.