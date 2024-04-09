Aesthetix CRM Partners with Healthcare Automation Platform Keragon to Offer Seamless EMR Integrations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetix CRM, a rapidly growing provider of CRM and marketing automation solutions built specifically for aesthetic practices, announced a new partnership with Keragon, a HIPAA-compliant practice automation software leader. The partnership enables aesthetic practices using Keragon to seamlessly integrate Aesthetix CRM with Athenahealth, DrChrono, Healthie, Practice EHR, ModMed, Charm EMR, and more EMR systems.

Aesthetix CRM - The All In One Marketing & Sales Platform for Medical Aesthetics Keragon - The Automation Platform For Healthcare

Through this integration inside the Keragon platform, aesthetic practices can now automatically sync patient and customer data between their EMR system and Aesthetix CRM. This eliminates redundant data entry and ensures staff have access to complete and accurate patient profiles from one centralized dashboard inside Aesthetix CRM. The integration also makes it faster and easier for practices to trigger automated marketing campaigns and personalized follow-ups based on EMR activity and procedural data.

"We're thrilled to partner with the team at Aesthetix CRM to expand EMR integration capabilities for our rapidly growing aesthetic medicine customer base," said Conno Christou, Co-Founder of Keragon. "Integrations like this help our customers simplify data syncing and get more value from platforms like Aesthetix CRM more quickly."

The new Keragon integration comes on the heels of the rapid adoption of Aesthetix CRM among top aesthetic practices due mainly to its intuitive and customizable platform and rapidly expanding ecosystem of integrations.

"Keragon shares our commitment to supporting aesthetic practices with easy-to-use technology for simplifying data syncing and practice automation," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Aesthetix CRM. "This integration makes it seamless for mutual customers to connect their EMR and marketing data, enabling them to build better patient relationships and grow their practices more efficiently in a HIPAA-compliant manner."

The Aesthetix CRM integration is the latest addition to the Keragon Integrations marketplace, which offers 100+ practice automation apps. Keragon's HIPAA-compliant platform makes it fast and easy for practices to integrate apps like Aesthetix CRM along with their EMR system to automate their workflows.

To learn more about the Aesthetix CRM integration on Keragon, aesthetic practices can visit https://www.keragon.com/integrations/aesthetix-crm .

About Aesthetix CRM:

Aesthetix CRM provides intuitive and customizable CRM and marketing automation solutions built specifically for aesthetic practices. Over 250 top practices use Aesthetix CRM to attract, convert, and retain more customers while delivering personalized experiences that keep patients coming back. For more info, visit www.aesthetixcrm.com .

About Keragon:

Keragon provides the leading HIPAA-compliant healthcare automation platform for medical aesthetics practices. Hundreds of providers use Keragon to simplify operations, boost staff productivity, and grow their practices. For more info, visit www.keragon.com .

Media Contact:

Sara Shumpert

833-479-1777

[email protected]

SOURCE Aesthetix CRM