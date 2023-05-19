NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina , a leading AI solution provider, will showcase its latest computing systems, platforms, hardware, and software tools for use in AIoT during Computex 2023 at booth I0810 with its parent company— Innodisk . The solutions, ideal for the development and deployment of AI applications for different verticals, involve state-of-the-art GPUs, ASIC-based AI accelerators and AI computers; computing systems and platforms built with NVIDIA Jetson Orin system-on-modules (SoMs); high-performance x86 AI inference platforms; cloud management platforms for edge devices; and live demos of AI-powered applications that are applicable to various industries.

Aetina to Showcase Its New AI Solutions for Different Vertical Markets at Computex 2023

GPU, ASIC-Based Hardware, Systems, and Platforms for Video Analytics, AI Acceleration and Edge Computing

Aetina offers NVIDIA Ampere architecture-based GPUs in the Mobile PCI Express Module (MXM) form factor , AI accelerators, and computing systems built with application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips. The GPUs are ideal for real-time inference processes and can enhance the computing capabilities of existing systems; the ASIC-based hardware and systems, on the other hand, are designed for multiple, simultaneous video analytics tasks.

Systems and Platforms Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin SoMs

At Computex 2023, Aetina will showcase its latest Jetson series systems and platforms that support NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, Orin NX, and Orin Nano SoMs. These systems and platforms are designed in different form factors, including the recently released fanless embedded computer models. The form factors enable smoother system integration processes for AI application creators due to their size, power efficiency, and operating temperature range. In addition to its standard models, Aetina provides customization services for SoM carrier boards, development kits, and chassis with on-demand I/O requirements and thermal designs that fit into harsh environments.

New High-Performance x86 AI Inference Platform

Aetina's new AI inference platform is a high-performance x86 embedded computer that features a high-level CPU and supports up to two M.2 AI accelerators built with ASIC chips, as well as up to two passively cooled graphics cards for AI performance upgrades. The inference platform's innovative chassis design greatly simplifies computer maintenance, requiring minimal effort from users to clean, replace cooling fans, and add or remove graphics cards, storage devices from the motherboard.

Cloud Management Platform

AI system owners can efficiently manage their edge devices with EdgeEye, a software tool developed by Aetina to help users monitor the running status of edge devices in their system networks. Using any web browser and smart device, EdgeEye users can quickly find malfunctioning edge systems in different locations and proceed with proper repair or maintenance work in a timely manner.

Solution Demos

Aetina's solution demos feature a range of applications, including smart EV chargers, multi-video analytics, and AI intrusion detection. These demos utilize Aetina's computing systems and platforms, as well as AI technologies provided by partners from its AI ecosystem network. With its partners' AI hardware and software, Aetina aims to deliver integrated solutions that enable developers to create AI applications suitable for different vertical markets.

SOURCE Aetina Corporation