Aetion and Quinten Health partner to use AI and RWE to reduce research timelines

NEW YORK and PARIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinten Health, a Paris-based AI solutions company, and Aetion, a global real-world evidence (RWE) technology provider, announce a strategic partnership to offer a comprehensive and integrated range of RWE generation products and services. The aim of this partnership is to generate insights in near real time to reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and support rapid turn-around of insights for researchers around the world, across therapeutic areas, all in an effort to improve patient outcomes.

Each year, hospitals produce 50 petabytes of data — critical data about patients and their outcomes — but only three percent of that data is used for research. This, in addition to the lengthy and expensive clinical development process, has produced a need for real-time, longitudinal datasets that can be used for decision making across health care stakeholders.

"Together, Quinten Health and Aetion are enabling researchers, clinicians, and regulators to derive greater value from health care data, offering a contextualized view of all the patients and populations that use or could potentially benefit from the studied therapies," said Jeremy Rassen, Sc.D., Co-Founder and President of Aetion. "We are proud to partner with Quinten Health, a pioneer of real-world health data science for precision medicine."

The partnership leverages Quinten Health's full suite of advanced analytics and machine learning technologies and Aetion Evidence Platform® (AEP), which analyzes real-world data to produce transparent and scientifically validated evidence on the safety, effectiveness, and value of medical treatments and technologies. Clinicians, biopharma, and regulatory and HTA agencies will use Quinten Health's artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to generate a range of scientific hypotheses, then validate those hypotheses using AEP.

"Aetion was founded by pharmacoepidemiologists at Harvard Medical School, and has since become one of the most important tools that researchers use today to generate RWE that can inform critical decisions in health care and guide product development, commercialization, and innovation," said Alexandre Templier, President of Quinten Health. "By joining forces, we are offering a comprehensive suite of technology and services to support end-to-end research, everything from informing trial design and supplementing clinical trial data, to assessing the safety and efficacy of drugs, or even to develop tools to support clinical decisions."

Aetion is a European Network of Centres for Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacovigilance (ENCePP) designated research center, and contributes to the ENCePP Working Group 3, whose focus is to inventory EU data sources and define methodological approaches for multi-source studies. In 2020, Aetion became the first RWE company to establish an FDA COVID-19 research collaboration agreement and was selected by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review as its preferred RWE partner and platform.

About Quinten Health

Quinten Health, headquartered in Paris, France, is a spin-off from Quinten, the French pioneer in artificial intelligence and interpretable data science, applied to health care since 2008. Quinten Health is a team of 50+ health care data scientists, modelers and biomedical and public health experts specialized in real-world data and have delivered over 350+ projects in this field.

Quinten Health provides health care stakeholders (industry, hospitals and regulatory agencies) with advanced real-world data science solutions to improve patient outcomes by enabling precision medicine. More information can be found on Quinten Health's website: https://www.quinten-health.com/ .

About Aetion

Aetion delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs health care's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation.

Aetion is based in New York City and backed by investors including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Warburg Pincus, Flare Capital Partners, Greenspring Associates, Lakestar, B Capital, Foresite Capital, Town Hall Ventures, McKesson Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, EDBI, Johnson & Johnson Innovation—JJDC, Inc., UCB, Amgen Ventures, and Horizon Health Services, Inc. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc .

