Aetna Adds Spanish Language Capabilities for Health App to Better Serve Diverse Populations

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health company, has expanded the functionality of the Aetna Health℠ app to include Spanish language capabilities for all eligible health plan members, regardless of how or where they are covered.

Intended to improve navigation, health literacy and access to care for Spanish-speaking members, app pages will now be available fully in Spanish, including identity cards, benefit details, deductibles, claims, cost estimates and health care providers.

By expanding health app language capabilities, Aetna is better equipped to provide personalized and simplified access to care for members across health plans nationwide.

"As a proud Latino whose first language is Spanish, I'm thrilled to announce the new language capabilities on the Aetna Health app. Better health begins with better engagement with members, and these capabilities demonstrate our commitment to connecting every member to their care in the way that is most accessible for them," said Gus Giraldo, SVP, Individual & Family Plans, Aetna. "This update allows us to more effectively communicate with and support our member population, creating opportunities for the best health outcomes. We are confident that this enhancement will not only broaden our reach but also deepen our impact, and we look forward to expanding further to fully meet the diverse needs of our members."

In addition to the app, Aetna members also have access to care managers and customer service representatives that can provide support in Spanish. Through events and broadcast interviews in local communities, Aetna also supports Spanish-speaking audiences by sharing public health information and actionable advice in Spanish on topics that impact us all, including vaccinations, preventive care and mental health.

Aetna is committed to putting every member's health plan at their fingertips. To adapt to the needs of our dynamic member populations, Aetna is continuing to explore expansion of our health app capabilities for additional languages. For now, members can seek language assistance by visiting the language assistance page on the Aetna website.

Directions on how to enable Spanish language capabilities on your health app can be found on the Aetna website.

