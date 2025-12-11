CVS Health offering measles vaccine to South Carolina residents amid the state's current outbreak

Unvaccinated residents can receive a measles vaccine at select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations across the state

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As South Carolina public health officials work to stop the spread of measles following the current outbreak in the state, CVS Health® (NYSE:CVS) is offering the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to residents. Both CVS Pharmacy® stores and MinuteClinic® walk-in medical clinics in the area have vaccines available to help protect patients against measles.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles is a disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The most common symptoms of measles include fever (may spike to more than 104°F), cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that is red and blotchy. Symptoms can appear seven to 14 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days.

Measles is highly contagious. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected. An infected person can spread measles to others even before knowing they have the disease—from four days before developing the measles rash through four days afterward.

Vaccination is the most effective way to help protect people from measles and CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic are offering the MMR vaccine at more than 200 locations across the state of South Carolina.1 The MMR vaccine may provide some protection if given within the first three days (72 hours) after exposure to measles. It is also important for anyone who has not been vaccinated to receive the MMR vaccine to help protect against measles (also mumps and rubella) during future measles exposure.

Patients ages three and older can receive the MMR vaccine at South Carolina CVS Pharmacy locations. At MinuteClinic, nurse practitioners and physician assistants provide the recommended second vaccination to children 4-6 years old. The first dose, if planned to be given during the recommended age of 12 to 15 months old, cannot be administered at CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic. People are considered immune to measles if they have received two MMR vaccines or were born before 1957. Pharmacy and medical clinic staff can assist patients in determining whether the vaccine is covered by their insurance plan.

While walk-ins are accepted at CVS Pharmacy, patients are encouraged to schedule a vaccination appointment at CVS.com or via the CVS Health app in advance to ensure vaccine availability. Vaccinations appointments at MinuteClinic can be scheduled by visiting MinuteClinic.com.

