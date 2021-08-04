Aetna, CVS Health to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in North Carolina for January 1, 2022

"With the combined strength of Aetna and CVS Health, we're uniquely positioned to provide greater value for consumers, particularly the millions of Americans who are uninsured or underinsured," said Dan Finke, Executive Vice President, CVS Health, President, Aetna. "We are taking a human-centered approach to health care by connecting people to the services and support they want – in their neighborhood, home and virtually anywhere they need us."

With these plans, members will have access to Aetna's high-quality network of health care providers and telemedicine services. Additionally, the plan provides members with unique and convenient health care offerings at MinuteClinic, HealthHUB and CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

Along with an enhanced direct enrollment experience via Aetna's website, the plans feature:

Low-cost or no-cost visits at any of the more than 60 MinuteClinic locations in North Carolina and over 1,100 MinuteClinic locations across the country .

. Access to a Care Concierge at CVS HealthHUB locations, who is available to assist members by helping them navigate health care services and products.

20% off select CVS Health Brand health and wellness products at any one of the 10,000 CVS Pharmacy stores.

products at any one of the 10,000 CVS Pharmacy stores. 90-day refills members can have delivered directly to their door for free.

members can have delivered Simplified member experience that lets members pay their premium at the store and manage their account with our mobile app or through the web.

"A key priority is providing people with access to the care they need anywhere – simply, easily, and affordably," said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy. "Whether it be through our health plan, MinuteClinic, CVS HealthHUB, CVS Pharmacy or any of our virtual care options, we are committed to helping simplify health care and enable healthier outcomes."

Additional CVS Health services include:

Added convenience with access to virtual care, including through MinuteClinic

Quality guidance and treatment for maternity care, as well conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease

Help staying on track to better health with Pharmacy Advisor counseling and data-driven Next Best Actions or health nudges

Convenient, total health support with Destination Behavioral Health

Care in the comfort of your home with Coram Home Infusion

The select North Carolina counties this new offering will be available in include Alamance, Anson, Avery, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Camden, Carteret, Caswell, Chatham, Cherokee, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Graham, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Henderson, Hertford, Hoke, Jackson, Johnston, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Orange, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Person, Pitt, Polk, Randolph, Rockingham, Rutherford, Stanly, Stokes, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Vance, Wake, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin and Yancey.

In addition to North Carolina, CVS Health is entering the individual exchange market in Arizona (Banner | Aetna), Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Virginia (Innovation Health), Texas and Virginia.*

*Filings in each state are complete. Final approval to entry is pending state and federal reviews/certifications.

