Aetna ships Caring for You kits to millions of Medicare members

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), announced it will ship boxes of specially curated, over-the-counter items to all its Medicare Advantage members across the country.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and flu season begins, these Caring for You kits contain several items to help support Medicare members with simple self-care at home. Kits include a thermometer, hand sanitizer and two Aetna-branded face masks, among other items.

"During this challenging time when many of our most vulnerable members are home, we wanted to provide them with some convenient items to help them stay healthy," said Christopher Ciano, president of Aetna Medicare. "We know that something as basic as an oral thermometer can make a big difference during telehealth visits. Sending these types of important items to our members at no cost was simply the right thing to do."

The Caring for You kits are a one-time liberalization of an Aetna Medicare Advantage member over-the-counter benefit. Kits will be sent to members who were enrolled on or before August 1, 2020. The kits began shipping last week and will continue throughout the fall.

This action builds on overall efforts by Aetna to help its Medicare members during this public health emergency. For example, Aetna is waiving Medicare Advantage member cost shares for in-network primary care office visits and all telehealth visits for any reason through December 31, 2020.

More information on steps Aetna has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic is available at AetnaMedicare.com/coronavirus.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world.

Plan features and availability may vary by service area.

©2020 Aetna Inc.

Y0001_NR_0002_22449_2020_C

Media Contact:

Ethan Slavin

860-273-6095

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health