Aetna Whole Health Launches In Atlanta Providing Fully Insured And Self-Insured Health Care Options For Employers

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), is now offering fully insured and self-insured health care network options to its Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) and Exclusive Product Organization (EPO) product portfolios through Aetna Whole HealthSM – Atlanta.

As part of the greater metro-Atlanta area launch, two local distinguished health systems, Emory Healthcare and Northside Hospital System, are teaming up with Aetna Whole Health Atlanta beginning on April 1. These award-winning and nationally recognized health care systems and other providers will offer Aetna Whole Health Atlanta members access to approximately 900 primary care doctors, 3500 specialists, 14 hospitals and more than 500 outpatient care facilities across the metro-Atlanta area.

"Our Whole Health offering is the first of its kind in Atlanta, developed to support a unique PCP delivery model, providing quality medical care by way of doctor-driven plans," said Frank Ulibarri, Aetna's president in Georgia. "Over the past two years, we worked diligently to improve both the experience and cost structure for our members in the market. The result is a product that truly acts as a bridge, allowing more coordinated and accessible health care options, designed to lead to better outcomes."

Aetna Whole Health features a new model of health care delivery created to:

Reward doctors for improving patient care quality

Lower medical cost growth over time by reducing waste, improving care coordination and closing care gaps

Enhance each patient's experience with care management programs

Support effective patient and primary care doctor relationships

Northside Hospital leads the U.S. in newborn deliveries and is among the state's top providers of cancer care, sports medicine, cardiovascular and surgical services. As the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia, Emory Healthcare offers exceptional care and innovative discovery across more than 70 specialties, including national rankings in nine specialties and Georgia's first and only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

"Emory Healthcare and the Emory Healthcare Network are pleased to collaborate with Aetna as it offers a new health care network option to Atlantans," says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president, CEO and chairman of the board of Emory Healthcare. "Providing health care options will allow local residents to choose the most appropriate plan for themselves and their families, with a continued focus on excellence in quality, care delivery and outcomes."

As a key feature, CVS HealthHUBs are fully integrated into this new care model for Atlanta. HealthHUBs are recognized for an expanded range of services, including primary care and wellness products. Today, there are 16 HealthHUBs operating in the region with 15 to 20 additional locations planned for 2020.

"This new infrastructure allows doctors and their care teams to do what they've been trained to do — focus on providing quality medical care," said Eric Anderson, regional vice president, Aetna. "We are excited about the positive impact this innovative product may bring to employers, employees and their families in greater Atlanta."

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 38 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world .

Aetna Media Contact:

Katherine Wetzel

404-859-0703

wetzelk@aetna.com

SOURCE CVS Health

Related Links

http://www.cvshealth.com

