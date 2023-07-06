AEWIN network appliance SCB-1741 powered by 13th /12th Gen Intel Core Processor

AEWIN Tech.

06 Jul, 2023

TAIPEI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCB-1741 powered by 13th/12th Gen Intel® Core Processor is AEWIN's latest 1U Network Appliance. With the advanced Intel 7 process, the increased CPU cores & threads (up to up to 24 cores/ 32 threads) of Raptor Lake-S CPU offers remarkable performance to handle a huge amount of data in a shorter period with better power management.

Equipped with 10x on-board 1Gbps LAN ports (optional 2x SFP ports) with 3 pairs Gen3 bypass, SCB-1741 is ideal for a wide variety of network applications. In addition, there are two Network Expansion Module slots which can install a wide range of AEWIN NICs from 1GbE to 40GbE with optional Bypass function for flexible configuration building. To ensure the networking security, the system is with TPM to protect its start-up process which make it suitable for diverse network solutions like Cybersecurity, NGFW/UTM, SD-WAN, uCPE, etc.

In addition to the great capability and function mentioned, the SCB-1741 has 300W redundant PSU for outstanding sustainability and reliability. With the support of 4x DDR4 slots, SCB-1741 can be easily configured with up to 128GB for cost-effective solution. It can also serve basic network storage applications as it contains multi-storage medias including 2x SATA 2.5" HDD/SDD bays, 1x mSATA socket, and 1x M.2 M key slot.

To know more about this versatile platform powered by Raptor Lake-S/Alder Lake-S, please don't hesitate to contact AEWIN friendly sales!

For more information, please visit: https://www.aewin.com/ or contact us.

