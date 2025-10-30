TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN Technologies Co., Ltd. (AEWIN), a leading provider of advanced network appliances and edge computing solutions, announces its participation at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25) which take place from November 16th to 21st. AEWIN will exhibit a comprehensive lineup of high-performance servers and network appliances which highlight its capability to deliver both standardized platforms and rapid customization services for compute-intensive applications in Networking, Edge AI, and Storage.

AEWIN Showcases Tailored Server & Network Appliance Solutions at SC25

AEWIN will showcase the Edge Computing Server, BAS-6101A, powered by the latest AMD SP5 processors, including Zen5, Zen4, and Zen4c EPYC variants. Designed with 9 PCIe Gen5 slots, this server delivers exceptional flexibility and scalability, ideal for integrating advanced GPU accelerators, high-throughput NICs, and cryptographic acceleration cards to handle the demanding workloads of various applications. AEWIN will also introduce Xeon 6 platforms including high availability multi-node server (MIS-5131A) and Storage Servers/General Purpose Servers (BIS-5231 in 2P, BIS-5132 in 1P) suitable for diverse computing tasks.

Additionally, AEWIN will present a variety of network appliances that can meet exact configurations per scenario. The offerings range from 1U mainstream network appliances featuring the latest AMD EPYC4005 or Ryzen 9000/7000 processors and the latest Intel Core (BTL-S) processor to 2U platforms powered by Intel and AMD server-grade processors including Intel Xeon 6 and AMD EPYC 9005/9004/8004 CPUs. The rackmount platforms feature 4/8 NICs with AEWIN form factors from 1G to 200GbE per port while having the flexibility to switch to standard PCIe x16 slots for PCI-SIG form factor cards such as ConnectX-7 NIC series with up to 400GbE throughput.

AEWIN's modular design enables customers to build configurations precisely tailored to their needs. In addition to network interface cards with 1G to 200G copper/fiber interfaces (with/without bypass function), AEWIN offers riser card options to support U.2 NVMe SSDs and E1.S storage adapters (RS118, RS110) to enable the integration of EDSFF SSDs into existing AEWIN network appliances for high capacity and low latency storage solutions.

Don't hesitate to join us at SC25 or contact our sales for further information any time!

SOURCE AEWIN Tech.