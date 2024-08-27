AEX Convention Services Appoints Kristin Christensen as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing to Drive Strategic Growth

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEX Convention Services, a nationally recognized and highly respected event production company, welcomes Kristin Christensen as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing to position the company for growth and enhance value delivery for clients.

"I am delighted to be leading AEX into a new era of growth," said Christensen. Post this Kristin Christensen

Christensen will provide overall guidance and direction for AEX, establish the sales and marketing vision to accelerate business expansion, and oversee sales operations, brand strategy, customer experience, and go-to-market initiatives. A transformative leader in the technology sector and events space, she brings more than two decades of client-side event strategy and execution experience, having produced and managed hundreds of local, regional, and global events across North America, Europe, and Asia. Notably, she has influenced the GSC community to evolve from fulfillment order takers to strategic drivers of change, with an emphasis on experience design.

"I am delighted to be leading AEX into a new era of growth as we continue to serve our customers and build the added structure and support to exceed their expectations," said Christensen. "AEX operates on the strength of its 'Personal Advantage,' and I am honored to further enhance our holistic approach to quality, creativity, and impact. I look forward to leading our talented team and collaborating with our customers to transform ordinary 3D spaces into immersive EventScapes™ that seamlessly integrate physical layouts, atmospheric elements, and experiential components to captivate audiences across all scales and complexities."

Christensen has a proven track record in driving transformative change – spearheading brand development, elevating customer experiences, driving pipeline expansion, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and securing market leadership – at both emerging companies and large-scale global enterprises. Most recently, as CMO of Hexagon, she helped establish the company as a top global technology leader, contributing to a 200-fold increase in market value.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Kristin to AEX. She is the ideal person to drive AEX's success as a forward-thinking, trusted events partner," said AEX President Patrick Perrino. "She brings the strategy, vision, and leadership vital to building sales and marketing momentum, nurturing talent, driving growth, and delivering optimum customer experiences."

Christensen's addition to AEX positions the company to deliver more impactful event services and experiences – from long-term event strategy, branding, and storytelling to tailored solutions, experiential design, innovative technology integration, and data-driven measurement frameworks and insights.

