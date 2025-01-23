HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEX Convention Services, a leading General Services Contractor (GSC) in the events industry, announces the appointment of Michayla Shields and Chad Wright as Account Managers, expanding its national footprint and enhancing client service capabilities.

AEX Convention Services Strengthens National Presence with Two Strategic Account Management Hires

Shields, operating from Indiana, joins AEX with five years of comprehensive event industry experience encompassing corporate meetings and large-scale conventions. Her dynamic approach to client relationships and proven track record in event execution align with AEX's commitment to excellence. "I'm thrilled to join a team that shares my passion for creating extraordinary events," said Shields.

Wright, based in South Carolina, brings dual expertise as both a seasoned project manager and skilled trade carpenter. His 15-year background spans the tech and construction industries, including commercial and luxury residential projects nationwide. "I'm excited to leverage my hands-on experience and strategic planning skills to create innovative solutions for AEX clients," said Wright.

Chris Revelle, Account Management Director at AEX, emphasized the strategic importance of these appointments: "Chad and Michayla's diverse skill sets strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional client experiences nationwide. Their addition reflects our commitment to building a team that combines practical expertise with innovative thinking."

This expansion enhances AEX's capacity to provide tailored solutions and superior service to clients across the country, reinforcing its position as an industry leader in event services.

About AEX Convention Services

For over half a century, AEX Convention Services has set the standard of excellence in general service contracting. From its origins as a family-owned business at the iconic New York Coliseum to serving events nationwide, AEX has built a reputation for its 'Personal Advantage' – a commitment to personalized care, uncompromising quality, and creative solutions.

Today, AEX leads the industry with its innovative SpaceScapes™ approach, crafting immersive environments that blend physical layouts, atmospheric elements, and experiential components to elevate events of all complexities and sizes. By focusing on creativity, precision, and client-first service, AEX transforms ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.

