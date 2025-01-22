AEX Convention Services Welcomes Laura Ryan-Floyd as Director of Exhibit Sales, Bringing Over 40 Years of Expertise to the AEX Team

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEX Convention Services, a nationally recognized General Services Contractor (GSC) in the events industry, is proud to announce the addition of Laura Ryan-Floyd as Director of Exhibit Sales. With over 40 years of experience in the exhibit industry, Laura brings unparalleled expertise, a proven track record of success, and a deep commitment to advancing AEX's client-focused mission for show managers and exhibitors alike.

AEX Convention Services Welcomes Laura Ryan-Floyd

Laura's career in the exhibit industry began early, providing her with hands-on experience in every aspect of the business, from building and shipping to sales, accounting, and management. This broad foundation shaped her exceptional career, giving her the expertise to deliver impactful and innovative client solutions.

"Laura's wealth of knowledge and passion for client success make her an exceptional addition to the AEX team," said Kevin Belanger, Senior Vice President of Sales at AEX. "Her expertise will be instrumental in helping us deliver innovative solutions and transformative event experiences for our exhibiting clients."

As Director of Exhibit Sales, Laura will collaborate closely with AEX's sales and production teams to support the company's strategic goals and deliver high-quality, innovative exhibit solutions.

"I am excited to join AEX and contribute to its vision of redefining excellence in event production," said Laura. "This role offers a unique opportunity to bring my experience to a team deeply committed to innovation and client success."

Based in Texas, Laura will leverage her extensive knowledge and leadership to enhance AEX's ability to provide tailored solutions that elevate client events and experiences nationwide.

About AEX Convention Services

For over half a century, AEX Convention Services has set the standard of excellence in general service contracting. From its origins as a family-owned business at the iconic New York Coliseum to serving events nationwide, AEX has built a reputation for its 'Personal Advantage' – a commitment to personalized care, uncompromising quality, and creative solutions.

Today, AEX leads the industry with its innovative SpaceScapes™ approach, crafting immersive environments that blend physical layouts, atmospheric elements, and experiential components to elevate events of all complexities and sizes. By focusing on creativity, precision, and client-first service, AEX transforms ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.

Learn more at aexservices.com and follow us at AEX Convention Services.

SOURCE AEX Convention Services