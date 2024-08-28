AEX Welcomes Tod Stehling as National Sales Director

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEX Convention Services, a nationally recognized and highly respected event production company, today announced Tod Stehling joins AEX as National Sales Director. Stehling's addition marks the beginning of a strategic expansion of AEX's sales team aimed at further elevating the company's market presence and client service capabilities.

"I am thrilled to join AEX at such a pivotal time in its growth journey," said Stehling. Post this Tod Stehling

Stehling will focus on executing and developing sales strategies to expand AEX's presence nationwide in the exposition, conference, and trade show sectors, with a strong emphasis on strategic local markets, beginning with Texas. With 30 years of industry experience, Stehling brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to AEX, having previously worked with the Austin Convention Center Department, Visit Austin, and various associations, including the Texas Restaurant Association and the Texas Society of Architects.

"I am thrilled to join AEX at such a pivotal time in its growth journey," said Stehling. "With AEX's strong foundation and innovative approach to event production, I'm excited to contribute to our mission of exceeding client expectations and expanding our reach into new markets. My focus will be on leveraging my experience and relationships to drive growth and deliver unparalleled event experiences that resonate with our clients and their audiences."

Stehling's diverse background includes experience as a sales manager for an exposition service company and as a client utilizing these services. His significant philanthropic work in Texas has raised millions of dollars for various non-profits, showcasing his leadership and commitment to the community. His expertise in trade show development, cultivating long-term client relationships, and enhancing overall show experiences through innovative engagement strategies, activation areas, and design will be instrumental in advancing AEX's mission.

"Tod's extensive experience and proven track record in the events industry make him an invaluable new addition to our sales team," said AEX's EVP of Sales and Marketing, Kristin Christensen. "His deep understanding of the industry and his innovative approach to client engagement align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. We are excited to see the impact he will make as we continue to grow and elevate our offerings."

Stehling will also play a key role in strengthening AEX's involvement with major industry associations such as IAEE, PCMA, ASAE, TSAE, and MPI, further positioning the company as a leader in the events space.

About AEX Convention Services

Over half a century ago, AEX Convention Services began as a family-owned GSC in the heart of New York City, establishing a new standard of excellence in general service contracting at the iconic New York Coliseum. Remaining true to its core of personalized care and attention, quality without compromise, and a team-first approach to client success, AEX grew from its East Coast origins to serve clients and cities nationwide.

Today, AEX continues this tradition of excellence by embracing its "Personal Advantage" ethos, blending its humble beginnings and commitment to innovation and client satisfaction with a greater mission – to surpass the industry's "full-service, anything's possible" expectations. As an event partner, AEX goes beyond client satisfaction and success, aiming to amaze while instilling confidence and serenity throughout the entire client event journey. Learn more at aexservices.com and follow us at AEX Convention Services.

SOURCE AEX Convention Services