AEYE Health's AI Retinal Imaging Redefines Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitoring

New Study Demonstrates AEYE Health's AI Outperforms In-Clinic Cuff Measurements in Accuracy and Stability

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health , the leader in ophthalmic AI and retinal diagnostics and the developer of AEYE-DS, the fastest growing solution for diabetic eye exams in the U.S., today announced the publication of a landmark study in BMJ Innovations. The research demonstrates that AEYE Health's deep learning technology can estimate both systolic and diastolic blood pressure (BP) from a single non-mydriatic fundus image (a simple retinal image captured without dilation) with accuracy comparable to traditional arm cuff measurements and with greater consistency.

Beyond the Snapshot: The Retina as a Window to Chronic Health

With a validation dataset of more than 100,000 patient images from the UK Biobank, the study validated AEYE Health's AI-driven BP assessments against multiple traditional arm cuff measurements. While traditional arm cuff measurements provide only a "snapshot" of blood pressure at a single moment and are considered inaccurate, often skewed by transient factors such as stress (the "white coat effect"), posture, or caffeine, the retina offers a comprehensive, stable clinical narrative. As the only part of the human circulatory system that can be imaged directly and non-invasively, retinal microvasculature reflects the cumulative, long-term impact of blood pressure on the body.

The study concluded that AEYE Health's AI model matched and even slightly surpassed the accuracy of traditional cuff measurements while providing a superior assessment of chronic versus acute blood pressure status. AEYE Health's AI reduces operator error and clinical variability inherent in manual monitoring. This shift from a momentary "snapshot" to a vascular-based analysis offers a more comprehensive understanding of an individual's chronic hypertensive burden.

AEYE-X: Turning Retinal Images into Comprehensive Health Insights

This research marks a significant milestone for AEYE-X, AEYE Health's comprehensive AI screening solution that leverages retinal images to detect a wide range of medical indications. The study demonstrates a paradigm shift in cardiovascular health monitoring, showing that standard retinal images can now serve as a multi-diagnostic tool for total systemic health, bridging vision care and systemic health insights, and opening the door to proactive, preventative medicine.

AEYE-X is currently not offered for diagnostic purposes in the U.S.

"With AEYE-X, we are proving that a simple retinal scan can do much more than just identify eye diseases; it is the ultimate diagnostic and predictive tool for systemic health," said Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of AEYE Health. "In this specific study, we demonstrate how retinal-based AI BP assessments offer a more stable and even more accurate view of a patient's condition. By leveraging AI to analyze the retina's unique properties, we can now accurately diagnose current conditions and, more importantly, predict the onset of diseases before symptoms ever appear."

Expanding the Diagnostic Frontier

This publication follows AEYE Health's rapid nationwide expansion of its FDA-cleared AEYE-DS system for autonomous diabetic retinopathy screening. While the current FDA-cleared solution in the U.S. focuses on diabetic eye exams, this new research underscores the power of the underlying AEYE-X technology, paving the way for a future where a single retinal scan can close multiple care gaps, including cardiovascular risk assessment, and provide for the first time tools for comprehensive and reliable health assessment.

**AEYE-X, unlike AEYE-DS, is currently not offered for diagnostic purposes in the U.S.

About AEYE Health

AEYE Health is a digital health company that provides fully autonomous, AI-based diagnostic screening solutions for retinal imaging, delivering best-in-class clinical results and superior usability. The company aims to make diagnostic screening practical, accurate, and accessible. AEYE Health enables point-of-care screening for diabetic retinopathy, helping ensure that patients with diabetes are regularly screened. AEYE-DS is the only FDA-cleared autonomous AI for diabetic retinopathy that requires just 1 image per eye and also the only approved AI for a portable camera.

Media Contact

AEYE Health Press Team

[email protected]

SOURCE AEYE Health