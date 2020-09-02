AF Group Again Named To "Best Places to Work in Insurance"

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has been named to Business Insurance magazine's Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow. For 11 straight years, Business Insurance has recognized AF Group and its brands as one of the best employers in the insurance industry.

"We're so proud and honored to have been recognized by Business Insurance once again this year," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "For more than a decade, this honor has been earned by our teammates because of their dedication, integrity and effort. We have an exceptional workplace – something we are grateful for now more than ever. A huge thanks to our team for their commitment to sharing best-in-class service with agents, policyholders and injured workers and for the People First culture they help to sustain each and every day."

The Best Places to Work in Insurance program is a joint effort of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group. Its two-part assessment process recognizes companies that have created high quality workplaces in which employees can thrive and enjoy doing so. One part, responsible for 75 percent of a company's score, involved a confidential employee engagement and satisfaction survey, which was used to evaluate employees' workplace experience and the company's culture. The second part consisted of an employee questionnaire, which collected information about each company's benefit programs, policies and practices.

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

