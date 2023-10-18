AF Group Announces 2023 Employee Awards

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group, a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated companies provide workers' compensation and other specialty insurance solutions across the U.S., has named the recipients of its annual employee awards. These significant honors recognize teammates who demonstrate AF Group's People First culture through their outstanding character, leadership and commitment to excellence.

"Each of our winners is an absolute shining example of who we are as a People First, values-driven organization," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO. "These strong leaders and exceptional teammates are committed to their teams and to each other, as well as to our customers and valued agent partners. We're all made better by having them as part of our team."

Recipients of AF Group's employee awards are nominated by their peers and leaders based on exceptional performance. The 2023 winners include:

AmeriTrust Employee of the Year: Jen Kuns , Marketing & Client Services Specialist

, Marketing & Client Services Specialist AF Group Employee of the Year: Travis Miller , Specialty Billing Representative II

, Specialty Billing Representative II AmeriTrust Leader of the Year: Jason Foreman , Senior Vice President for Underwriting

, Senior Vice President for Underwriting AF Group Leader of the Year: Shannon Scholten , Managing Director, Communications & Community Relations

Pinnacle Award – recognizes achievement of teammates who support AF Group, as part of our Enterprise Services teams.

Rachel Black – Innovation Project Coordinator, AF Group

– Innovation Project Coordinator, John Cameron – Training Specialist II, AF Group

– Training Specialist II, James Collins – Senior Business Analyst, AmeriTrust

– Senior Business Analyst, AmeriTrust Katie Janik – Training Specialist II, AF Group

– Training Specialist II, Barb McClung – Scrum Master, AF Group

– Scrum Master, AF Group Michael Miller – Inserter Operator, AF Group

– Inserter Operator, AF Group Patty Rauth – Compliance Consultant, AF Group

– Compliance Consultant, AF Group Danielle Sabol – Senior Compliance Analyst, AmeriTrust

– Senior Compliance Analyst, AmeriTrust Amanda Sills – Senior Customer Experience Advisor, AF Group

– Senior Customer Experience Advisor, Lisa Trzebiatowski – TeleCompCare Product Training & Support Specialist, AF Group

Horizon Award – recognizes teammates in one of AF Group's Specialty Lines, including Century Insurance, Fundamental Underwriters and AF Specialty.

Melissa Knapp – Senior Claim Representative I, Fundamental Underwriters

– Senior Claim Representative I, Fundamental Underwriters Nicole Larson – Senior Underwriter, AmeriTrust

– Senior Underwriter, AmeriTrust Chris Pinney – Administrative Assistant, AmeriTrust

– Administrative Assistant, AmeriTrust Samantha Reitz – Enterprise Application Developer, AmeriTrust

– Enterprise Application Developer, AmeriTrust Zuzana Schneider – Senior Reinsurance Analyst, AF Group

Legend Award – recognizes teammates within and/or who serve AF Group's Commercial Markets division and AmeriTrust Admitted teammates.

Machelle Davidson – Senior Claim Representative I, Accident Fund

– Senior Claim Representative I, Accident Fund Sara Fortino – Claim Representative II, Accident Fund

– Claim Representative II, Accident Fund Louise Ghrawi – Supervisor, Loss Control, CompWest

– Supervisor, Loss Control, CompWest Michael Haworth – Premium Analyst II, Assigned Risk Solutions

– Premium Analyst II, Assigned Risk Solutions Janelle Krainz – Senior Insurance Operations Advisor, United Heartland

– Senior Insurance Operations Advisor, United Heartland Melissa LaSusa – Senior Claim Representative II, United Heartland

– Senior Claim Representative II, United Heartland Melissa Roy – Senior Underwriter, AmeriTrust

– Senior Underwriter, AmeriTrust Nicholas Velasquez – Premium Analyst II, AF Group

– Premium Analyst II, Tony Vu – Claim Representative II, CompWest

– Claim Representative II, CompWest Julie Zigler – Lead Underwriting Technical Specialist, AF Group

Special Recognition – honors a group of teammates for their contributions to AF Group and AmeriTrust's strategic integration efforts in 2023.

Alicia Harris – Strategic Planning Associate, AF Group

– Strategic Planning Associate, AF Group Deirdre Kolm – Managing Director of Integration, AmeriTrust

– Managing Director of Integration, AmeriTrust Geoff Pavlic – Assistant General Counsel II, AF Group

– Assistant General Counsel II, Kevin Risen – Senior Vice President for Underwriting, AmeriTrust

– Senior Vice President for Underwriting, AmeriTrust Olivia Rogers – Managing Director, Reinsurance & Analytics, AF Group

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

