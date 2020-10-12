AF Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group is announcing the transition of key executives as it continues its success as an innovative and diversified market leader.

First, the company is announcing the retirement of Accident Fund and CompWest President Al Gileczek, effective, Feb. 1, 2021. Gileczek's significant career and impressive industry experience includes roles in commercial and personal lines, Underwriting, Marketing and Business Development, with executive roles beginning at Citizens/Hanover Insurance. He joined Accident Fund in 2007, holding various positions in Business Development and Regional Operations, and was named president of the two brands in 2017.

"Al has been a wonderful leader, friend, mentor and confidant to countless teammates for so many years," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "His dynamic and unique leadership of Accident Fund and CompWest and his efforts in many critical areas have dramatically impacted our organization, and we wish him the best as he sunsets his long career."

Following Gileczek's retirement, Steve Cooper will serve as president of AF Group's workers' compensation division. Cooper, current president of United Heartland and Third Coast Underwriters, carries more than 30 years of experience in the property & casualty industry. He has served as president of United Heartland since 2010, and Third Coast Underwriters since 2019.

Prior to joining AF Group, Cooper held significant leadership roles with Travelers, General Electric, Specialty Underwriters' Alliance and Accident Fund. He earned his bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.

"Steve's unique experience and commitment to our business and to our People First culture is unparalleled," said Corless. "He will be instrumental in building the future of our workers' compensation product, and we are so pleased to welcome him to this expanded role."

Additionally, Vice President of Marketing Keith Adkins has also announced his retirement, effective Jan. 4, 2021. A career-long teammate, Adkins joined the organization in 1986, and has held roles in Audit, Group Programs, Large Accounts and executive leadership in Marketing over the course of his 30+ year career.

"Keith has been instrumental in building our outstanding Marketing and Agency Relations teams and is one of the key reasons we have such remarkable partnerships with our valued agents," said Corless. "His ability to carefully assess the needs of our agents and provide effective marketing solutions to benefit policyholders and injured workers has been of tremendous value to our business. He will be missed by our agents, policyholders and our teammates."

To learn more about AF Group and its brands, visit AFGroup.com.

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

Contact:

Bob Lapinski

(517) 331-4890

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group

Related Links

http://www.afgroup.com/

