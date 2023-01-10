AF Group provides community support to help senior citizens in Michigan

Organization contributes $56,000 to local organizations

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to serve local communities, AF Group, supported with donations from the wider Emergent Holdings organization of which it is a part, has contributed $56,000 to eight organizations that serve the needs of senior citizens across Michigan.

"Our community partners that serve local seniors continued to face high demand, particularly during the holiday season," said Sarah Garcia, director of Community Relations at AF Group. "We hope that our contributions helped these organizations spread joy this winter and continue to enhance their support of homebound senior citizens, people with disabilities, caregivers and older adults in need with meals, supplies, services and gifts into the new year."

Organizations receiving assistance include the following:

Area Agency on Aging 1-B

Calvary Presbyterian Church of Detroit

Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan – Senior Outreach Program

– Senior Outreach Program Detroit Area Agency on Aging

LA SED (Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development) – Senior Program

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

The Senior Alliance, Area Agency on Aging 1-C

Tri-County TRIAD

AF Group Service Center teammates also supported Meals on Wheels Western Michigan through their Santa's Little Helpers workshop. Volunteers gathered over several weeks to make 162 fleece blankets to provide to the organization as holiday gifts for seniors in the community.

In addition, Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group, was recently a Level 1 sponsor for Wreaths Across America. Fundamental's contribution equated to 333 wreaths to be placed on veterans' graves at wreath-laying ceremonies at locations in the US and abroad in December.

To learn more about AF Group, visit afgroup.com.

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

