AF Group Selects Convr to Accelerate Underwriting Transformation

"After a thorough review of all options on the market, Convr was the clear choice for us based on the exceptional performance of their platform and strong culture of partnership," said Abel Travis, vice president, Fundamental Underwriters at AF Group. "Together, we look forward to transforming the way insurance – specifically workers' compensation – is delivered to our customers."

Bruce Simpson, CEO of Convr added, "To be working with the team at AF Group is both energizing and exciting. We are in the midst of an industry shift to a new product category and companies such as AF Group are leading the way."

Convr's platform supports all core commercial lines of business and classes. All parts of the platform are available via white-labeled portal and/or API. The platform is segmented into four products:

d3 Intake™ reads and digitizes submission paperwork, such as ACORD applications and loss runs, to reduce manual data entry

d3 Risk 360™ provides additional insights on risks from thousands of third party data sources

d3 Answers™ uses AI to respond to underwriting questions, saving significant underwriter time while improving consistency and accuracy

d3 Risk Score™ enables risk selection and prioritization to better focus downstream underwriting resources

About Convr

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, Convr is a leading underwriting decisioning platform for commercial P&C insurers. The company has revolutionized the commercial underwriting process with cutting-edge AI and decision science. Commercial carriers of all sizes use Convr to make real-time underwriting decisions based on rich data and intelligence gathered by external sources to improve productivity, profitability, efficiency and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.convr.com . Follow Convr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About AF Group

Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, AF Group is a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions committed to leading the industry with superior underwriting and exceptional medical management strategies. AF Group strives to provide an exceptional customer experience, focusing on preventing losses while offering superior service to achieve the best outcomes for all customers and their injured workers. The company is licensed in all 50 states and partners with more than 1,500 independent agents.

