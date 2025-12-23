Convr AI® Automates Underwriting Process for Zurich North America

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Convr AI®, the leading modularized artificial intelligence (AI) underwriting, data, and intelligent document automation workbench company serving commercial insurance organizations, is enabling Zurich North America to better serve its customers through the power of Convr's AI-powered underwriting workbench. Zurich is expanding its relationship with Convr for underwriting efficiency after first collaborating in 2017.

Zurich's underwriting operations will continue leveraging machine learning and computer-vision technology with our Intake AI product to more efficiently and accurately process ACORD forms, loss runs and other documents. Through this integration and Convr's data cleansing and enrichment capabilities, Zurich improves efficiency across several business units.

Now, Convr technology is empowering underwriting teams across North America to focus more on the human side of underwriting. By automatically extracting submission data from a wide range of document types—and enriching incomplete or invalid information with trusted, robust data sources—Convr is significantly automating routine tasks. The result? Underwriters have more time to build relationships, make informed decisions, and drive better outcomes for their organizations.

"By enabling all modules within the Convr AI Underwriting solution, Zurich will be able to deliver an even greater experience to their customers," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr.

"Our recent focus on the automobile line of business and leveraging Convr technology, has laid the foundation for us to expand extraction, cleansing, and enrichment capabilities for additional lines of business. This goes far beyond data extraction; as we continue to select and refine trusted data sources to enrich our exposure data, our understanding of the true risk profile is greatly improved," said Chris Healey, Vice President, Strategic Operations Leader for Zurich Large Casualty. "Convr enables us to do this efficiently and effectively, enabling our underwriting teams to provide a truly tailored accurate offering to our clients and brokers."

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions serving businesses of all sizes. As part of Zurich Insurance Group, the company leverages global strength and local expertise to help customers manage risk and achieve long-term resilience.

SOURCE Convr