Afaxys Celebrates 10 Years of Serving the Public Health Community

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Charleston-based public health company Afaxys, Inc. celebrates its 10th anniversary. Since the company was founded a decade ago, Afaxys has been dedicated to serving the unique needs of more than 15,000 American public health providers and the 23 million people who visit their clinics, hospitals and health departments each year. By driving down the costs of needed products and services, Afaxys seeks to support public health providers' viability for years to come.

"We're humbled by our chance to serve the public health community and its patients these last ten years, and we recognize the importance of those who have been with us from the beginning and those who have joined us over the years," said Ronda Dean, founder, president and CEO of Afaxys. "To all of you, we'd like to say thank you. Without your unwavering support, none of this progress would be possible. You have brought our mission to life."

After launching Afaxys with the help of a grant from the Packard Foundation, within the first five years of operation, Ms. Dean led Afaxys Group Services to profitable operations with its Group Purchasing Organization. The company then expanded with Afaxys Pharma into its first product category – contraception – and has become the #1 provider of oral and emergency contraceptives to U.S. clinics. Through its newest subsidiary, Afaxys Marketplace, customers are able to place orders for supplies directly through an online portal called emapp™, saving health clinics time and money.

About Afaxys Afaxys, Inc., a name which comes from "affordable access," is a first-of-its-kind, mission-driven, socially conscious business enterprise dedicated to serving the needs of the public health community. A leader in the public health sector, Afaxys manages the supply needs of public health providers, ensuring customers receive affordable, reliable access to the products and services they need to serve their patients. Afaxys is made up of three business subsidiaries: Afaxys Group Services, Afaxys Pharma and Afaxys Marketplace. To learn more, visit www.afaxys.com.

Media Contacts:

Kamilah Howard, Ketchum on behalf of Afaxys, Inc.

(202) 835-9425 or kamilah.howard@ketchum.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afaxys-celebrates-10-years-of-serving-the-public-health-community-300650755.html

SOURCE Afaxys, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.afaxys.com

