AFDG - Copper Intelligence announces transportation of Drill Rig to Butembo

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Intelligence is pleased to announce together with our drilling partner Gemdrill, that the company's XY–44 drill rig will be transported to the Butembo DRC project site. Transit time is estimated at approximately 2–3 weeks, ensuring the rig is on the ground and ready to support the company's upcoming Butembo drilling campaign. The company anticipates a travel window of approximately 2–3 weeks to get the XY–44 drill to the DRC border. From that point, unloading will occur at the yard in the town of Kasindi, enabling the triaxle long-range transport truck. A further week is estimated to mobilize all equipment to site. One additional week will be required to establish camp, stabilize the drill setup, organize equipment, and complete all necessary preparations before drilling can commence.

Barring any customs or transit issues enroute, it is anticipated that the drill will be operational mid-April with initial site-based analyses of copper ore core being released at the beginning of May.

The company anticipates a social media and in-person Analyst Day for the attendance of Sell-Side and Institutional Investors to be held and televised from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the mid-May timeframe.

About " Copper Intelligence "

On Feb 4, 2026, African Discovery Group (AFDG), the predecessor company to Copper Intelligence, announced the signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a Reverse Takeover Transaction (RTO), solidifying its status as the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States. Butembo is a near surface, low strip, Tier one exploration opportunity, located near the Ruwenzori mountain location of Uganda's biggest copper mine (Kilembe with 4 million tons of verified reserves), located only 50km from the Ugandan border with verified access to rail. The High-grade copper samples thus far have returned 18% Copper assays, which if maintained at production would rank amongst the highest globally. The recent discovery of the Butembo copper deposit has underscored the need for further exploration work in areas peripheral to the Katanga Copper Belt.

