African Discovery Group (AFDG) announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AFDG, now Copper Intelligence, has successfully entered a binding contract for the transaction closing of the Butembo mining concession in Eastern DRC. In conjunction with the SPA, AFDG shares have been issued to the license holders, with ownership of the mining interest now held by the US domiciled entity, thus completing the Reverse Takeover transaction (RTO).

The transaction was signed in parallel with a Strategic Minerals roundtable held in Washington DC in conjunction with the launch of Project Vault by US President Trump, and the attendance by His Excellency, President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC, Aldo Cesano, Director of Copper Intelligence, and the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Department of State in Washington, D.C.

Copper Intelligence, Inc is now the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States.

Andrew Groves, Chairman of Copper Intelligence stated, " We are delighted to hold this status as a dedicated US company operating in Africa, aggregating assets in the DRC's highest grade copper deposits in the world. The geology, and DRC's prospective superlative yields, affords us the opportunity to create a unique, and dedicated copper exploration company. The Technical Team will now drive shareholder value through a methodical exploration program, asset addition, and validation of results."

Aldo Cesano, Director added, "We believe Copper Intelligence will make a significant contribution to the people and communities of the DRC in which we work."

Alan Kessler, Director and Founder concluded, "We are confident Copper Intelligence holds the resources, timing and execution capability to embrace the global copper shortage, and create shareholder value as a pioneering African company."

About the Butembo Copper Project

Butembo is a near surface, low strip, Tier one exploration opportunity, located near the Ruwenzori mountain location of Uganda's biggest copper mine (Kilembe with 4 million tons of verified reserves), located only 50km from the Ugandan border with verified access to rail. The High-grade copper samples thus far have returned 18% Copper assays, which if maintained at production would rank amongst the highest globally.

Industry and DRC positioning

According to The Washington Post, projected demand scenarios suggest that annual copper deficits could reach or exceed 6 million tons by 2035. The U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimates that closing this gap would require opening around 80 major new mines by 2030.

Media Contact:

www.copperintelligence.com

Maxine Gordon

[email protected]

(917) 478-0406

SOURCE African Discovery Group