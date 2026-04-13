AFDG - COPPER INTELLIGENCE, INC. ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTOR ADDITIONS

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Intelligence Inc., is honored to announce additions to its Board of Directors.

Jean Bosco Kanku Kalumbu is a multidimensional leader with extensive experience in international pastoral leadership, humanitarian diplomacy, strategic lobbying, and executive management within the mining sector in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Recognized for the ability to mobilize communities, cultivate international partnerships, and spearhead high-impact projects across Africa and Europe. Expertise in organizational management, conflict resolution, territorial governance, and network mobilization. His numerous achievements within the DRC include the establishment of an influential pastoral community bridging Europe and Africa; the successful advocacy for development projects in Central Kasai; the implementation of humanitarian programs impacting thousands of people; the leadership of major mining operations for over 15 years; as well as the creation of strategic networks uniting the religious, humanitarian, public, and private sectors. He has served most recently as the Founder & Senior Pastor of La Source du Salut Church, Brussels, as well as Humanitarian Ambassador of the DRC representing the humanitarian priorities of rural areas to national and international institutions, overseeing key programs including agro-pastoral development, installation of drinking water wells, and youth employment initiatives.

Enrique "Ric" Prado is a paramilitary, counterterrorism, and special / clandestine operations specialist. Ric is a twenty-four-year veteran of the CIA, where he served as an operations officer in six overseas posts. He was deputy chief of station and "Plank Owner" of the original bin Ladin Task Force/Issues Station under senior analyst, Michael Scheuer, as well as chief of station in a hostile country. Ric also served as chief of operations in the CIA's Counterterrorist Center (CTC) during the September 11th attacks, where he helped coordinate CIA/CTC's special operations activities with the National Security Council and FBI, as well as with elite U.S. military representatives from Delta Force and SEAL-Team Six, then detailed to CIA/CTC. He retired as a Senior Intel Service-2, a major general rank equivalent within the CIA. He received the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal (the highest award given to a retiring operations officer), and the George Bush Medal for Excellence in Counterterrorism, among others. Ric's memoir "Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior" is now a national Best Seller.

About "Copper Intelligence "

On Feb 4, 2026, Copper Intelligence, announced the signing of a Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a Reverse Takeover Transaction (RTO), solidifying its status as the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States.

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SOURCE African Discovery Group