Affective Computing Market to grow by USD 236.41 billion from 2023 to 2028; increasing demand for affective computing from the media and entertainment industry to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Affective Computing Market is segmented by component (software and hardware), technology (touch-based and touch-less), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the affective computing market between 2024 and 2028 is USD 236.41 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Affective Computing Market 2024-2028

The increasing demand for affective computing from the media and entertainment industry is the key factor driving market growth. Several videos and filmmakers use affective computing to catch and examine the expressions of audiences for making strategic decisions. Besides, capturing and analyzing the audience's emotions is crucial for video and movie designers to comprehend the scenes and characters that impact the audience positively or negatively. In addition, affective computing can recognize and explore the entire human emotional spectrum. Therefore, it is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge-

Privacy and security concerns is a challenge that affects market growth. With the rising number of cyber crimes, many individuals regard such activities as suspicious even if permission is solicited. Besides, companies that rely on emotion recognition software, such as market research organizations and advertising agencies, must comply with the new regulation. Therefore, such factors are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, risks related to safety and leakage of sensitive information are some of the further significant problems that organizations face while using emotion recognition solutions.

The affective computing market is segmented by component (software and hardware), technology (touch-based and touch-less), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The software segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Some developers can utilize affective computing software to create intelligent applications, whether they want to enhance existing applications with ML or speech recognition or develop totally new applications using an AI platform. Furthermore, software engineers may create solutions that will help employees in many sectors, including corporates, by using AI software, which performs necessary actions.

Key Companies in the Affective Computing Market:

Affectiva Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., audEERING GmbH, Cipia Vision Ltd., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Elliptic Enterprises Ltd., Eyeris Technologies Inc., GestureTek technologies, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kairos AR Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nemesysco Ltd., NVISO SA, Qualcomm Inc., Raydiant Inc., Realeyes OU, and Sony Group Corp.

Affective Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.75% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 236.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 35.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

