Affidea expands in Spain and Northern Ireland, with two acquisitions, enlarging its outpatient services portfolio

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategic vision to further expand its business model towards outpatient care services, Affidea, the largest European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services has today announced acquisitions of two reputed operators in Spain and Northern Ireland, adding Medicentro, an outpatient provider located in Madrid, Spain and Hillsborough Private Clinic in Northern Ireland, a healthcare provider that offers a range of outpatient services and advanced surgical procedures.

With these acquisitions, Affidea's network reaches 312 centers across 15 European countries, working with more than 11.200 professionals and seeing more than 10 million patients every year. Only this year, Affidea completed seven acquisitions, adding 43 new outpatient centers, a strong manifest to its continued commitment to the successful expansion of its business model and appetite for growth.

Affidea has a long track record in acquiring and integrating medical centers, with 85 medical centres added since 2019 only, building a strong and resilient European medical network with diversified services. As part of its overall strategy, with these acquisitions Affidea has enhanced its outpatient and laboratory operations in Italy, Greece, Portugal, Lithuania, Romania, Croatia and the UK to create a powerful synergy with its existing business model.

Giuseppe Recchi, Affidea CEO, said on Affidea's latest investments in Spain and Northern Ireland: "These additional two investments in Spain and Northern Ireland follow our recent expansions in Italy, UK and Croatia that add onto the outstanding execution of more than 17 acquisitions in the last 24 months and mark a significant leap forward in Affidea's growth strategy. This milestone is part of a consistent and well-executed strategy to accelerate our transformation journey and deliver an integrated service model for outpatient care and digital imaging, while building upon a large geographic footprint to compete for national leadership in the countries where we are present. Affidea has an outstanding legacy built over the unique competences of more than 4.000 doctors that are committed to serve patients at the highest clinical standards with state-of-the-art technology".

About Medicentro outpatient provider, Spain

Medicentro is a reputed outpatient health provider in Spain's capital, with three outpatient centers in the south-west of Madrid, operating on the market since 1986. The company provides a wide range of outpatient specialties, such as family medicine, cardiology, dermatology, gynecology, ophthalmology, traumatology, etc. as well as diagnostic imaging and blood collection points. By adding Medicentro to its network, Affidea Spain will enrich its diagnostic imaging portfolio for private patients and PHIs by offering a direct access to multi-specialty private healthcare services for our patients' convenience. .

With this acquisition, Affidea Spain reaches 47 centers, serving in total more than 390.000 patients every year and working with 730 professionals, of which 145 coming from Medicentro. Medicentro is the second acquisition this year in Spain, after the addition of the nuclear medicine provider Gamma Clinica, in January 2021.

About Hillsborough, Northern Ireland

Established in 2002 and located just outside Belfast, Hillsborough Private Clinic performs approximately 4,000 same-day surgical procedures and deals with 11,000 outpatient attendances per annum.

Outpatient surgical procedures at Hillsborough Private Clinic include cataract and eye surgery, endoscopic surgery including oesophago-gastro-duodenoscopy, colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, cystoscopy and hysteroscopy, pediatric surgery and general surgical procedures such as varicose vein surgery, weight loss and carpal tunnels ambulatory procedures. A wide range of specialties are also offered including Cardiology, Dermatology, ENT, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Nutrition, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Rheumatology and Urology.

This is Affidea's second acquisition in Northern Ireland in the past seven months and the third business it now operates in the Northern Irish market. The move further demonstrates the commitment of the business to invest significantly in the island of Ireland to facilitate improved and rapid access to quality patient centric healthcare.

About Affidea Group

Affidea (www.affidea.com) is a leading European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services, operating in 312 centres across 15 countries in Europe, working with more than 11.000 professionals. The company is owned by interests associated with the Bertarelli family which are advised by their business enterprise, Waypoint Capital.

