Affiliated Advisors Launches "Equity Uplift" to Help Financial Advisors Maximize Enterprise Value Amid Historic Wave of M&A and Succession Planning

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliated Advisors, a leading advisor service and support platform, announced today the launch of Equity Uplift, a proprietary enterprise-value acceleration program built to help financial advisors intentionally strengthen the core drivers that determine long-term equity value. Designed in anticipation of heightened M&A activity and shifting succession dynamics across the wealth management industry, Equity Uplift provides advisors with a structured blueprint to measure their current enterprise value, identify strategic growth levers, and implement a forward-looking plan to secure maximum equity at monetization.

As advisory firms increasingly transition from lifestyle practices to professionally managed enterprises, valuations are being driven by recurring revenue, profitability, scalability, and client-demographic sustainability. Equity Uplift offers a comprehensive methodology to institutionalize these drivers, giving advisors a clear path to elevate their firms into high-value, acquisition-ready enterprises.

"The wealth management industry is entering a defining moment," said Trisha Qualy, Managing Partner of Affiliated Advisors. "With the right strategy and action plan, every advisor can build a transferable business with significant market value through Equity Uplift, which provides the structure, metrics, and roadmap to make that possible."

The Equity Uplift program is built around four foundational pillars that determine valuation multiples in today's RIA and broker-dealer markets.

Strategic Growth Metrics, guides advisors in aligning their revenue and profitability performance with the most influential valuation criteria. Advisors analyze their firm's growth rate, the proportion of recurring revenue relative to transactional business, the generational spread of their client base, and their EBITDA margin. By optimizing these key indicators, practices can significantly enhance their attractiveness to succession partners and acquirers.

Each participant in the Equity Uplift program receives a proprietary scorecard, benchmarking their firm against top-performing advisory practices across each of the four pillars. Based on these benchmarks, Affiliated Advisors provides a customized 12–24 month roadmap designed to accelerate enterprise value creation. The roadmap outlines measurable targets, strategic initiatives, operational enhancements, and leadership development plans to position the firm for premium valuation multiples.

"Valuation is not a mystery. It is the direct result of intentional, measurable actions," Tom Rippberger, Managing Partner for Affiliated Advisors. "Equity Uplift empowers advisors with clarity and control over their future equity outcome by helping them transform value-creation into a strategic goal."

To learn more about Affiliated Advisor's award-winning platform, log onto www.affiliatedadvisors.com

About Affiliated Advisors

Affiliated Advisors is a leading growth platform dedicated to empowering financial advisors to build enterprise-ready firms with enduring equity value. Through business consulting, M&A and succession planning expertise, along with technology enablement, and advisor development programs, Affiliated Advisors equips independent advisors with the resources and strategies required to grow, compete and succeed in a rapidly evolving wealth management landscape.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.

