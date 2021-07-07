Affinity Empowering and Eurofins Clinical Broaden COVID-19 Testing Events in Connecticut as Part of Operation Expanded Testing

FAIRFIELD, Conn. and ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, and Eurofins Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins Scientific company, today announced that they will offer COVID-19 testing throughout the summer for the Horizons at Sacred Heart University (SHU) program in Fairfield, Connecticut, as part of Operation Expanded Testing (OET), a federal program to increase COVID-19 testing capabilities throughout congregate settings including K-12 schools and summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and select, nonprofit community centers. The OET program was created in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and Affinity Empowering is coordinating OET program implementation on behalf of Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins company.

COVID-19 testing will begin this Friday, July 9 at Horizons at SHU, marking the second Horizons campus that has enrolled in OET. Horizons is a nonprofit organization with a mission to close the opportunity and achievement gaps for students in under-resourced communities. The two Horizons campuses in Connecticut are the first in the nation to enroll in the no-cost COVID-19 testing program.

Media invitation

Media representatives are invited to Sacred Heart's campus to cover OET this Friday, July 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. and interview students, testing personnel, and spokespeople from Horizons and Affinity Empowering. Reporters are encouraged to arrive at the entrance of the Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts.

"This year has been incredibly challenging for our nation's students and especially for those from our own communities," said Jaime Perri, Executive Director of Horizons at SHU. "It was critical we continue our work this summer to provide our students with the opportunity to experience success in a setting that offers an inspirational and stable learning environment. Operation Expanded Testing allows us to open our doors and feel confident our students are safe from COVID-19."

"With the Delta variant spreading across the nation, COVID-19 testing remains a crucial part of the strategy to keep vital community programs like Horizons at SHU open," said Michael Tkach, Chief Behavioral Officer of Affinity Empowering. "Come this fall, federally funded COVID-19 testing programs will allow schools and nonprofit organizations to stay open and serve their local communities."

OET is a fully funded COVID-19 testing program available to K-12 schools and community organizations from Clinical Enterprise and Affinity Empowering in 26 Northeastern and Southern U.S. states and additional territories. Interested school and organization leaders need only enroll through the Affinity Empowering website (https://safercommunities.affinitytesting.com); no additional paperwork or proposal forms are required to register. There are no upfront costs to enroll.

For questions or additional information, visit the website or contact Affinity's 24/7 customer service staff directly (email: [email protected], phone: 1-844-631-0469).

About Affinity Empowering

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap-around substance use support, they also have become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Their Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at-home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. They currently support numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

For more information, please visit https://safercommunities.affinitytesting.com

