Affinity Empowering Is Partnered with Over 25 U.S. Labs To Coordinate Back-to-school COVID-19 Testing Nationwide

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational and behavioral health services, has the framework in place to coordinate COVID-19 testing at K-12 schools across the United States, favoring a cost-effective, pooled classroom testing strategy. Affinity's capabilities for back-to-school testing are due primarily to its existing occupational health and COVID-19 testing program infrastructure and to its integrated partnership with over 25 U.S. laboratories. Affinity currently works with states, universities, schools, private companies, Fortune 100 companies as well as some of the largest film and TV studios to provide a variety of COVID-19 solutions.

Affinity's experience over the past 20 years in population management, occupational health, and disease management positioned the company as an immediate leader in the COVID-19 testing landscape. The company's extensive history of coordinating with multiple labs, securing supply chain inventory, effective logistics management, and top-tier customer service, supported by our state-of-the-art technology platform, Assure™, helped Affinity emerge quickly with its proven track record of excellence and expedience. The key performance indicators for Affinity's COVID-19 testing services include achieving a 16-hour average turn-around time throughout all of North America, conducting collections in over 230 different cities and sites across North America, as well as reliability with a year-to-date recollection rate of 0.26% against an industry average of 4%. *

"Molecular testing is a critical tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," said Scott Storrer, CEO of Affinity Empowering. "We believe that bringing a COVID-19 screening program to our nation's schools would be the best approach to help restore a semblance of normalcy to American families."

For all of its COVID-19 programs, Affinity offers many SARS-CoV-2 testing options, including PCR, antigen, and antibody testing. For its back-to-school testing program, Affinity aims to utilize a pooled PCR testing strategy. In pooled testing, COVID-19 test samples are collected and pooled from a classroom and run as a single test. This is a cost-effective way to increase testing capacity in situations where positivity rates are expected to be low. Affinity is also able to provide onsite, mobile, fixed location, and kiosk-based collection events as needed.

Affinity's work in COVID-19 testing is a model example of the type of screening testing program envisioned by President Biden to guide the reopening of schools, as outlined in the National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness. Importantly, reopening schools would also have a significant impact on the mental health of American educators, families, and children.

"We recognize the burden of remote learning on teachers, working families, and on children who may be struggling outside of the school environment," said Michael Tkach, Psy.D., L.P., Chief Behavioral Health Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Affinity Empowering. "Our COVID-19 testing programs are effective and thorough, bringing peace of mind to those in need."

About Affinity Empowering

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and supports for overall employee and population wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, they also have become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Their Return to Work/Stay at Work program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. They currently support numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, including major film and television production companies.

For more information, please visit http://www.affinityempowering.com | http://www.affinityreturntowork.com

Media Contacts:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

(646) 942-5604

[email protected]

David Melamed, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

(212) 845-4225

[email protected]

*A recollection rate is the percentage of samples that were collected that cannot be processed fully, either due to sample collection issues, insufficient specimen quantity/quality, transportation spoilage, etc. The current industry average is 3-5% or an average of 4%.

SOURCE Affinity Empowering, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.affinityempowering.com

