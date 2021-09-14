Affinity Empowering Is Prepared to Implement Workplace COVID-19 Testing Following New Department of Labor Emergency Regulation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced that it is prepared to quickly implement workplace COVID-19 testing programs in response to President Biden's recent announcement about new pandemic safety regulations. In a speech last week, President Biden announced that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule requiring all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure all staff members are either fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once per week.

Affinity is an experienced provider of workplace COVID-19 testing programs through its Return to Normalcy division, which offers a variety of testing options to meet unique needs. Affinity sends healthcare providers on site to collect samples, and provides test results with an average turnaround time of less than 24 hours. Affinity Return to Normalcy COVID-19 testing is currently being utilized by states, universities, schools, private companies, and Fortune 100 companies, as well as some of the largest film and TV studios, to maintain regular in-person operations.

Affinity has 25 years of experience in the health services and technology sector. The company's network of molecular testing labs and its proprietary, state-of-the-art technology platform, Assure™, enabled Affinity to quickly enter the COVID-19 testing landscape and offer high quality solutions. Return to Normalcy testing is also supported by 24/7 customer service to address any unexpected problems at all hours.

"The Biden Administration is taking significant strides to limit the spread of COVID-19, including the use of testing. Affinity has been a provider of workplace diagnostic testing for many years; we understand how important it can be for staying safe and maintaining peace of mind," said Scott Storrer, CEO of Affinity Empowering. "We support President Biden's efforts to increase COVID-19 testing and are ready to provide this service to any workplace, nationwide, that is in need."

More information about Affinity's Return to Normalcy COVID-19 testing program can be found on the website, https://www.affinityreturntonormalcy.com, or by contacting Affinity Empowering directly (phone: 518-495-0088, email: [email protected]).

About Affinity Empowering

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, the company also has become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Its Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. It currently supports numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

For more information, please visit http://www.affinityempowering.com | https://www.affinityreturntonormalcy.com

