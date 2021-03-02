Affinity Empowering Launches Affinity COVID Clinic™, Providing COVID-19 Services to Local Communities

The COVID Clinic™ will provide high-quality testing in a convenient setting, allowing for pre-scheduled appointments or walk-in testing. The operation is fully managed on-site by two Affinity eCare® staff members, including at least one registered nurse to check people in, answer any questions, gather necessary information, and perform the sample collection for testing. The sites offer both rapid testing, with results provided in 15 minutes to meet immediate needs for people (including travel or other clearance situations), and gold standard PCR testing, with an average turnaround time of 16 hours. Affinity is able to offer shorter than average turnaround times on PCR test results due to its longstanding partnerships with world-renowned laboratories.

"The Affinity COVID Clinic™ is the next logical step for our COVID-19 consultation, support, and testing services, which we have already implemented as a Return to Work/Stay at Work program with Fortune 100 companies, major film/television studios, and universities," said Scott Storrer, CEO of Affinity Empowering. "We are looking forward to bringing the Affinity expertise to the community, where support in the fight against COVID-19 is sorely needed."

Affinity has carefully considered all of the logistics required to operate the COVID Clinic™. On the practical side, the Clinic can be established anywhere, as it is contained in a 20' x 8' trailer that occupies roughly three parking spots. A power supply is preferred, but not required; the only requirement is a washroom for employees. On the technological side, Affinity leverages its fully integrated, HIPAA-compliant platform, Assure™, which allows individuals to schedule appointments, provide consent, submit payment, and view test results the next day. All of Affinity's partnered labs are connected to the Assure™ platform as well, enabling rapid and accurate results delivery. Furthermore, Affinity COVID Clinic patients using the Assure™ platform will also have access to Behavioral Health Support Services designed to address mental health issues caused by the pandemic.

"Affinity has always taken an employee-first approach to its occupational and behavioral health services, which is why mental health and wellness resources are a part of our programs," said Michael Tkach, PsyD, Chief Operating and Behavioral Health Officer of Affinity. "We have all felt the emotional toll of this pandemic. A critical part of our mission is to help people mitigate the anxiety, depression, and stress caused by this pandemic, which we have achieved by developing mental health resources and integrating them into our testing programs."

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and supports for overall employee and population wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, they also have become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Their Return to Work/Stay at Work program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. They currently support numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, including major film and television production companies.

