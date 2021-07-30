Affinity Empowering Offers No-Cost COVID-19 Testing as Contagious Delta Variant Case Numbers Increase Nationwide

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced that it is closely monitoring the contagious Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and is working to implement no-cost COVID-19 testing programs at K-12 schools and other public congregate settings as part of Operation Expanded Testing (OET). OET was created in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and Affinity Empowering is coordinating OET program implementation on behalf of Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins company.

This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines encouraging fully vaccinated persons to wear masks indoors in areas of high or substantial transmission. Due to the contagiousness of the Delta variant, the CDC projects that case numbers will increase in the coming weeks. This will likely result in a significant proportion of U.S. counties considered areas of high or substantial transmission. Surveillance testing for COVID-19 is an essential public health tool in the fight against this pandemic.

"Teachers, students, parents and administrators do not want to see a return to remote learning," said Scott Storer, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity. "Affinity's no-cost COVID-19 tests through the federal Operation Expanded Testing program not only offer peace of mind, they can help ensure students are safe from contagious COVID-19 variants as they return to classrooms."

Interested school leaders, organizational leaders, and parents are encouraged to visit https://safercommunities.affinitytesting.com or to contact Affinity Empowering (email: [email protected], phone: 1-844-631-0469) to learn more about and sign up for the program.

About Operation Expanded Testing

Operation Expanded Testing (OET) is a federally funded program to provide no-cost, "click and go" COVID-19 surveillance testing to congregate settings, including K-12 schools, summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and select, non-profit community centers. Affinity Empowering, on behalf of Eurofins Clinical, offers the OET program to these institutions in 26 Northeast and Southern states and additional territories. COVID-19 surveillance testing is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the safe reopening of schools. Affinity and Eurofins are coordinating OET program implementation in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

Unlike other federal programs to fund COVID-19 testing, OET has no upfront costs nor paperwork. Interested K-12 school decision makers or organization leaders can simply visit Affinity's OET website, click the "Enroll Today" button, and provide some basic information. Affinity will then provide the resources and training necessary to establish a COVID-19 testing program at your institution. Using the Assure integrated technology platform, Affinity delivers COVID-19 test results with an average turnaround time of 24 hours. For questions or additional information, visit the website or contact Affinity's 24/7 customer service staff directly (email: [email protected], phone: 1-844-631-0469).

About Affinity Empowering

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap around substance use support, the company also has become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Its Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. It currently supports numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

For more information, please visit https://safercommunities.affinitytesting.com

