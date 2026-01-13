Affinity Group Acquires AI Innovator: Mascari NXT to Transform Sales and Customer Engagement Across the Food Industry

Move introduces advanced AI-powered selling platform, expands customer reach by 50%, and reinforces Affinity Group's commitment to blending human expertise with digital precision for smarter, faster sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Group , a leading North American sales and marketing agency, today announced the acquisition of Mascari NXT, an AI and data integration company. As a subsidiary of Affinity Group, the company will operate as Mascari NXT, An Affinity Group Company. This acquisition marks a major step in Affinity Group's long-term strategy to advance food industry sales through technology and human expertise – representing a transformational investment in sales innovation. The move introduces a new phase of AI-powered selling capabilities designed to enhance precision, speed, and growth—while signaling Affinity Group's commitment to innovation and client-centered outcomes.

"We're making a bold investment in innovation that keeps pace with how the market and technology are changing – always with our clients and our people at the center," says Enzo Dentico, Affinity Group CEO. "Everything we do is focused on delivering better results for our clients through clearer insights, faster action and stronger relationships."

Mascari NXT is a leader in AI with proven results and a highly specialized team. Through the integration of Mascari NXT's technology, Affinity Group will unlock unprecedented customer reach, AI-driven insights and integration to fuel greater accuracy, stronger brand impact and accelerated client growth. The acquisition enhances Affinity Group's capabilities while redefining how sales and marketing operate across all market channels by blending human connections with digital precision, the powerful partnership reaches more than 50% additional operators. Affinity Group is among the first in the industry to bring AI-driven selling to the food industry, setting a new benchmark for innovation. With Mascari NXT technology, Affinity Group will significantly expand reach, enabling smarter insights, faster execution, and measurable growth for clients.

"This is more than a partnership – it's a shared commitment to elevating the clients, teams, and brands who power the food industry. We're setting a new standard for the future by delivering tools and energy that put our clients' and teams' success at the forefront," says Chuck Mascari, President of Mascari NXT. "This move differentiates Affinity Group as a forward-thinking leader in sales innovation."

