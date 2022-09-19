Affirm Data and FoxyAI Join Forces to Halve Home Inspection Quality Control Times Using Cutting Edge Technology and Industry Expertise

Global Technology and Service Provider and Leading B2B Proptech Reap Cost Savings for Banking, Mortgage, Property Preservation and Fintech firms by Streamlining Home Inspection Quality Control Reviews

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirm Data , a global provider of innovative products and services, today announced its work with FoxyAI , a B2B PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, to cut home inspection quality control times by half. With FoxyAI's API-accessible models and quality control application now working in concert with Affirm Data's unparalleled service team, global banking institutions, mortgage lenders, and fintech can reap the cost savings of using a next-generation, AI-powered home inspection team.

"We are excited to partner with FoxyAI to further advance innovation within the Global Real Estate sector," said Anthony Fulginiti, founder and CEO of Affirm Data. "At Affirm Data, we empower global business by combining advanced technologies with market-leading service. To do this effectively, we look for innovators within each industry we serve who not only have leading technology but also truly understand their sector. For Real Estate quality control applications, we looked no further than FoxyAI. We're excited to bring to the mortgage and fintech industries our combined expertise that has been proven to cut inspector quality control review times from 15 minutes to 7."

Affirm Data offers tailored and reimagined customer service and software solutions that help global businesses grow. With 300 employees worldwide, Affirm Data infuses multiple service capabilities into each of its products, working across continents and industries. For its work with banking institutions, mortgage lenders, and fintech, Affirm Data teamed up with B2B proptech leader FoxyAI to reimagine quality control services.

Together, Affirm Data and FoxyAI offer a Quality Control solution that combines Affirm Data's global service with FoxyAI's award-winning technology. Before today's announced inspection innovation, banking institutions, mortgage lenders, and fintech had to sift through hundreds of photos to find the correct image and map it to the review forms. Now, with Affirm Data and FoxyAI, these companies can revolutionize this process, bringing inspector quality control review time down by 50%.

"We are always thrilled when FoxyAI's computer vision models and applications can revolutionize workflows and processes, reducing cost and creating greater efficiencies at the drop of a hat," said Vin Vomero, co-founder and CEO of FoxyAI. "We seek out like-minded partners and are honored to take our offering on a global scale with Affirm Data. We look forward to working with other members of the Global Real Estate eco-system in the future."

About Affirm Data

Affirm Data is a global provider of innovative products and services delivering on our promise of technology and human ingenuity. By combining advanced technologies with market-leading service, our solutions integrate across your digital and operational workflow to optimize outcomes, drive efficiency, and enhance profits. Our experienced teams provide clients with customized solutions covering the entire business lifecycle. Affirm Data, Empowering Global Business.

About FoxyAI

Founded in 2018, FoxyAI is a leading B2B proptech in real estate visualization and property intelligence. The company utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into actionable data. FoxyAI's suite of Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and more. For more information on FoxyAI, visit https://foxyai.com/.

