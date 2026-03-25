AFFIRM FILMS AND MUCHO MAS MEDIA ANNOUNCE FEBRUARY 2027 THEATRICAL RELEASE OF THEIR LATEST FILM LIVE LIKE THAT

BASED ON THE POWERFUL TRUE STORY, A YOUNG MAN'S LEGACY BECOMES THE LIGHT THAT UNITES A FRACTURED COMMUNITY AFTER DECADES OF CONFLICT.

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films and Mucho Mas Media announce the official release date for their upcoming inspirational drama Live Like That, releasing exclusively in theaters nationwide on Feb. 26, 2027.

From left to right: Esai Morales ("Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning"), Roselyn Sanchez ("Act of Valor"), Cameron Arnett ("The Forge") star in "Live Like That" from Sony Pictures’ AFFIRM Films and Mucho Mas Media.

Live Like That is based on an inspiring true story about a family whose faith is tested by an unimaginable loss, and what they choose to do next. In the midst of grief, they make a surprising decision. Instead of responding with anger, they choose forgiveness and set out to help heal a divided community. What begins as private heartbreak becomes a broader movement of hope and connection, showing how faith, love, and unity can bring light even to the darkest moments. Live Like That is written and directed by Dito Montiel and produced by Javier Chapa.

"This is a deeply moving story about forgiveness and the kind of love that can transform a family and community," said producer Javier Chapa. "It speaks to the healing power of faith, and we are proud to partner with AFFIRM Films to bring this remarkable true story to audiences worldwide."

Live Like That stars Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning), Roselyn Sanchez (Act of Valor), Cameron Arnett (The Forge), Ian Casselberry (The Odyssey), Richard Cabral (End of Watch), Carlos Pratts (McFarland, USA), and Jesse Garcia (Flamin' Hot).

"Live Like That is a story that invites audiences to reflect on the importance of unity, grace, and the people who lift us during life's most difficult moments," said Head of AFFIRM Films, Rich Peluso. "We are proud to bring this film to theaters and share its message of enduring hope and the power of faith."

"What drew me to this story was how deeply real and emotionally honest it felt. Live Like That is about a family facing devastating loss, but it's also about resilience and the choice to bring light into darkness. That emotional truth is what made me want to tell this story," said director Dito Montiel.

About AFFIRM Films

Launched in 2007, AFFIRM Films is a leading producer and distributor of faith-based and inspirational entertainment, generating more than $720 million at the global box office with films including Soul Surfer, War Room, Risen, The Star, Heaven Is for Real, Miracles from Heaven, Overcomer, Courageous, Paul, Apostle of Christ, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (with TriStar Pictures), Big George Foreman (with Columbia Pictures) and the Christmas musical Journey to Bethlehem (2023). Recent releases include the Kendrick Brothers' The Forge (2024) and Soul on Fire (2025), based on John O'Leary's bestselling memoir. AFFIRM produces, acquires, and markets uplifting content for audiences worldwide across its film, television, and originals divisions. AFFIRM Films is part of Sony Pictures Entertainment, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation.

Stay updated at www.affirmfilmsupdates.com and follow @AFFIRMFilms on social media.

About Mucho Mas Media

Mucho Mas Media is focused on producing culturally resonant films for global audiences. The company produced Netflix's "Blue Miracle" and "The Long Game", Prime Video's "The Black Demon", and "Jenni" for Vix+, the biopic of iconic singer Jenni Rivera. Its upcoming slate includes Sony's La Bamba remake, written by Oscar nominee José Rivera, and Myrtis, inspired by the Texas Monthly story of bull riding trailblazer Myrtis Dightman.

SOURCE AFFIRM Films