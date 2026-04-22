AFFIRM FILMS ANNOUNCES REMAKE OF THE KENDRICK BROTHERS' BELOVED FILM FLYWHEEL TO RELEASE IN THEATERS OCTOBER 2026

THE INSPIRING STORY OF A USED-CAR SALESMAN'S RADICAL TURN TO INTEGRITY GETS A NEW CAST AND SETTING IN RIO DE JANEIRO

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Pictures' AFFIRM Films announces the official release date for its upcoming inspirational drama Flywheel: Ignition of the Soul. A Brazilian remake of the Kendrick Brothers' debut feature, which launched their two-decade run as leading voices in faith-based filmmaking, the new film will be released exclusively in theaters nationwide on October 16, 2026.

The project emerged out of the Kendrick Brothers' growing impact in Brazil. Their 2024 film, The Forge, opened in the Brazilian market at #1 and greatly exceeded box-office expectations. While promoting The Forge release, Alex and Stephen Kendrick connected with leaders across the country who expressed a growing need for locally rooted, faith-driven content.

This idea resonated with the team at AFFIRM Films, who then expanded their partnership with the Kendricks to invest in Brazilian filmmakers and audiences. In collaboration with executive producer Ygor Siqueira and 360WayUp, the team identified Flywheel as the ideal fan-favorite and inspirational story to be filmed through this fresh, culturally authentic lens. Leveraging the success of their involvement with the Christian Worldview Filmmaker's Guild, which engages 500+ emerging creatives annually, the Kendricks hosted a filmmaking bootcamp in Rio to prepare for the new venture's fall 2025 production. The initiative quickly attracted filmmakers from across Brazil and rallied them around a shared creative vision to raise the bar of faith-infused Brazilian cinema. The Kendricks recruited many of the talented attendees and then launched into principal photography in Rio one month later. The new film will release theatrically in Brazil and Latin America in September of 2026, one month before its October 16 US theatrical release.

"The Brazilian filmmakers had all the talent and ingredients in the kitchen but wanted us to help them produce something inspirational in Brazil at the quality they saw in The Forge," said Alex Kendrick.

"What usually takes months of preparation happened in days. It was amazing. We did not know the language, local resources, or culture, but saw God help us do more in less time. We found out that Brazilian pastors had been praying for this for five years. The movie is better shot, acted, and scored than the original, and the storyline is just as powerful. I'm truly excited to see how audiences will respond to this new version in theaters this fall," expressed Stephen Kendrick.

Set in Rio de Janeiro, the new film Flywheel: Ignition of the Soul follows Noah Silva, a smooth-talking, used-car salesman whose "do whatever it takes" approach to business and life begins to unravel at home and at work. After a series of wake-up calls, Noah is forced to confront the cost of his choices. He begins a difficult and deeply personal journey to restore his integrity while trying to win back the hearts of his wife and son.

The new film Flywheel: Ignition of the Soul stars Mario Bregieira, Pérola Faria, Gui Tavares, Felipe Folgosi, Adriano Canindé, Elizeu Rodrigues with Alex Kendrick. Written by Alex Kendrick and directed by Alessandro Barros, the remake will be dubbed and subtitled in English over the Portuguese original language for the North American market.

"It has been an honor to partner with the Kendricks over the past 20 years and witness firsthand the extraordinary worldwide impact of their films. It's exciting to see the story of Flywheel reimagined in a new and meaningful way, introducing a new generation to what made it so special in the first place," said Head of AFFIRM Films, Rich Peluso.

The film is produced by Mark Miller, Stephen Kendrick, Alex Kendrick, Daniel Friesen, and Wiltonauar Moura with executive producers Alex Kendrick, Stephen Kendrick, Jim McBride, and Ygor Siqueira.

About AFFIRM Films

Launched in 2007, AFFIRM Films is a leading producer and distributor of faith-based and inspirational entertainment, generating more than $720 million at the global box office with films including Soul Surfer, War Room, Risen, The Star, Heaven Is for Real, Miracles from Heaven, Overcomer, Courageous, Paul, Apostle of Christ, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (with TriStar Pictures) Big George Foreman (with Columbia Pictures) and the Christmas musical Journey to Bethlehem (2023). Recent releases include the Kendrick Brothers' The Forge (2024) and Soul on Fire (2025), based on John O'Leary's bestselling memoir.

AFFIRM produces, acquires, and markets uplifting content for audiences worldwide across its film, television, and originals divisions. AFFIRM Films is part of Sony Pictures Entertainment, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

Stay updated at www.affirmfilmsupdates.com and follow @AFFIRMFilms on social media.

About Kendrick Brothers Productions

Kendrick Brothers Productions is the company of brothers Alex, Stephen and Shannon Kendrick that exists to honor God and share the truth and love of Jesus Christ through movies, books, and curriculum. By blending engaging stories with doctrinal integrity, the Kendricks seek to encourage and inspire audiences with resources that positively impact their lives and strengthen their faith, families, and personal relationships.

SOURCE AFFIRM Films