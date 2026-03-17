AFFLINK ADDS $1B IN TOP-LINE REVENUE - CEMENTING ITS POSITION AS THE LARGEST PACKAGING GROUP IN THE U.S.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AFFLINK continues to strengthen its position as the largest independent packaging group in the country with the addition of several new Members and Suppliers over the last 24 months.

"Over the past few years, we've been intentional about building our packaging business," said Michael Wilson, President & CEO of AFFLINK. "During that time, we've bolstered our Supplier community with more than a dozen new vendors, and added more than $1 billion in top-line sales from our recent Member commitments. Suffice it to say that our investments in the people and programs needed to bring more packaging-focused Members and Suppliers into the organization continue to pay dividends for all parties involved."

AFFLINK's growth in packaging is being supported by targeted investments in people, programs, and Member/Supplier collaboration. This includes a strengthened team – both internally and in the field – working in concert to offer a broad range of distribution solutions that drive top-line sales, provide differentiation on the street, and encourage greater engagement with Suppliers at the National Account level.

The Packaging Advisory Council (PAC), a core group of individuals serving as the voice of the Packaging business, also provides direct insight and strategic input on the company's direction in the Packaging space. According to Dave Lewis, Vice-President of Packaging, this team of influential leaders has had a direct impact on recent successes being achieved.

"The PAC group has been instrumental in building what we have today," Lewis said. "Their contributions in supporting our vision of being that 'Home of the Independent™' have led to a Packaging division that now represents more than 50% of AFFLINK's total business."

By aligning the right Suppliers, programs, and National Account opportunities, AFFLINK has created a packaging platform that helps its Members differentiate themselves from the competition, grow bottom-line earnings, and better serve their customers – which is why they continue to see Packaging as a growth engine for the future.

ABOUT AFFLINK

As "Home of the Independent," AFFLINK connects more than 250 manufacturers of Industrial Packaging, Facility Maintenance, Food Service, Safety, and Office Supply solutions with more than 300 independent distributors. AFFLINK (www.afflink.com) is the critical link, offering clients innovative products - and for distributors - market expertise and improved profitability, all of which is fueled by leading-edge information technology.

SOURCE AFFLINK