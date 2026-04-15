AFFLINK Taps Industry Veteran as New Vice President of Distribution, Strengthening Its Commitment to the Independent Community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AFFLINK, a national collective of independent distributors and innovative suppliers, has hired John Carr as the company's new Vice President of Distribution, effective March 30, 2026.

"John understands our members intimately because he was one," says Michael Wilson, President and CEO of AFFLINK. "He believes in the strength and value of distribution and will help champion our vision of being the 'Home of the Independent.' John's experience in both the independent channel and large national organizations certainly gives him a perspective that is critical to our continued growth, but it's his talent and passion that make him a cultural fit for our organization."

Prior to joining AFFLINK, Carr held leadership roles within both independent and national distribution organizations – most recently with HD Supply, where he gained extensive experience in strategic accounts and large-scale operations. His track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering customer-focused solutions positions him well to make an immediate impact for AFFLINK Members.

Before his time at HD Supply, Carr also served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Northern Colorado Paper—a former AFFLINK member—providing him with firsthand insight into the opportunities and challenges faced by independent distributors.

"AFFLINK represents everything I've believed in throughout my career—supporting independent distributors and helping them compete and grow in a dynamic marketplace," said Carr. "Having previously been an AFFLINK member, I've experienced firsthand the value this organization brings and the strength of its leadership team. I'm excited to join a group that is deeply committed to its members and to strengthening engagement and growth across the organization."

In this role, Carr will oversee AFFLINK's Member Support teams, including Internal Member Support (IMS), Regional Member Support (RMS), and Customer Care, as well as the National and Strategic Accounts business. He will report directly to Wilson.

"John's addition comes at a pivotal time as we deepen our focus on being Closer to the Customer—a strategic priority centered on strengthening relationships, enhancing service, and delivering measurable value across our organization," adds Wilson.

"Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to lead across independent, national, and hybrid distribution environments, and I look forward to bringing those experiences to support our members and help them deliver greater value to their customers," added Carr. "Just as importantly, I approach this role with a strong desire to listen and learn—building trust, understanding each Member's unique business, and identifying opportunities to drive success together."

With Carr's leadership, AFFLINK will continue to strengthen its integrated ecosystem of business intelligence, member support, and strategic account solutions—empowering the company to continue delivering results for all stakeholders.

ABOUT AFFLINK

As "Home of the Independent," AFFLINK connects more than 250 manufacturers of Industrial Packaging, Facility Maintenance, Food Service, Safety, and Office Supply solutions with more than 300 independent distributors. AFFLINK (www.afflink.com) is the critical link, offering clients innovative products - and for distributors - market expertise and improved profitability, all of which is fuelled by leading-edge information technology.

SOURCE AFFLINK