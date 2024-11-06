AFFOA Welcomes New Board Member, Dr. Eric D. Evans

MIT Lincoln Laboratory's Director Emeritus and Fellow joins AFFOA's Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Functional Fabrics of America, Inc. (AFFOA) is proud to announce the addition of Eric D. Evans, Ph.DDD., to its Board of Directors. The newest member of the Institute brings a vast knowledge of technology transfer and strategy, as well as national security and educational outreach.

Evans served as the 11th director of MIT Lincoln Laboratory from 2006 to 2024. During his 18 years of leadership, Evans led the Laboratory to adapt and strengthen during a time of significant change for national security needs. He established new R&D mission areas, strengthened ties to the MIT community, improved the Laboratory's technology transfer approach, and increased inclusion and educational outreach efforts. He also served as an advisor on technology strategy to senior government leaders. Evans serves as Director Emeritus and Fellow at MIT Lincoln Laboratory and MIT Professor of the Practice. Evans is also a member of the Defense Science Board, where he has served as Chair from 2020 to present.

AFFOA is a non-profit, public-private partnership founded in 2016 as one of the DoD-funded Manufacturing USA Innovation Institutes, focused on the development and commercialization of advanced functional fiber and textile based products, and strengthening the domestic textile industrial base by assembling the Fabric Innovation Network made up of 150+ member organizations including startups, universities, manufacturers, commercial industry and defense partners to bring advanced fabric technologies to market.

"AFFOA is developing outstanding technology for many important applications, and I am looking forward to serving on its Board of Directors," said Evans.

"Dr. Evans is a leader in the national security domain, and we are very excited to have him on our Board." shared AFFOA CEO, Sasha Stolyarov, Ph.D. "His experience and knowledge in defense technology and its impact on national security will be a great asset for AFFOA in the years ahead. We also are looking forward to working with Dr. Evans in strengthening our partnership with the MIT and MIT Lincoln Laboratory communities, which have a long and successful history working with AFFOA."

US Army General Paul Kern (retired), Chairman of the AFFOA Board of Directors, commented, "It is with great pride that we welcome Eric Evans to the AFFOA Board of Directors. Eric's deep understanding of the science and engineering needs in the national security domain, his broad technical, strategic and policy knowledge, as well as his understanding of DOD leadership will help AFFOA maximize its impact."

About AFFOA

AFFOA is a non-profit, public-private partnership founded in 2016 as one of the DoD funded Manufacturing USA Innovation Institutes. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, AFFOA's mission is to rekindle the textiles industry by leading a nationwide enterprise for advanced fiber & fabric technology and manufacturing innovation, enabling revolutionary new system capabilities for commercial and defense applications. To catalyze the development of advanced functional fibers and strengthen the domestic textile industrial base, AFFOA has assembled a Fabric Innovation Network (FIN) made up of 150+ member organizations including startups, universities, manufacturers, commercial industry and defense partners to bring advanced fiber technologies to market. For more information visit www.affoa.org or visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/advanced-functional-fabrics-of-america.

Contact:

AFFOA

Josh Rapoza

Director of Marketing and Communications, AFFOA

508.558.6682

[email protected]

affoa.org

SOURCE AFFOA