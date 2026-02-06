Affordable American Insurance (AAI) Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Gauge Capital

Strategic investment accelerates AAI's growth as a leading, technology-driven insurance network, expanding national reach through acquisitions, organic agency development, and increased investment in partner support.

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAI, a Colorado-based insurance network, today announced that it has secured a strategic growth investment from Gauge Capital. AAI has established itself as a leader among insurance networks through its tech-forward platform and reputation for full-service support of its partner agencies. The investment will enable AAI to accelerate and scale growth across the country, both as a platform for strategic acquisitions and through accelerating the organic expansion of its agency network. The move will also yield further investment in resources and personnel to benefit AAI's existing agencies.

Chris Fernandez, President & CEO, retains significant ownership in AAI following its recapitalization and, together with his management team, will continue to direct the company's operations. "AAI is excited to partner with Gauge Capital as we enter our next phase of growth while staying true to our core mission and vision for market leadership," said Chris Fernandez. "We needed a partner who understood our culture and could help us scale. This partnership provides us with the capital and resources to accelerate our strategic growth plan while maintaining the exceptional service our clients expect."

Sam Smith, Principal at Gauge Capital, added, "Chris and the AAI management team have built a differentiated agency network with strong carrier relationships, attractive agency partner economics, and a compelling growth runway. We have been impressed by AAI's disciplined approach to expansion and its focus on supporting agency partners. We are excited to partner with the team in this next phase of growth."

The investment follows eight years under Mr. Fernandez's leadership, transitioning AAI from a small family business to a professionally managed entity. In 2017, Mr. Fernandez assumed the role of Chief Technology Officer, where he developed AAI's proprietary dashboard and industry-leading tech stack. The following year, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, where he directed the expansion of AAI's operations to a national scale. Following Mr. Fernandez's appointment as CEO in 2023, AAI acquired Affordable Insurance, Arkansas's leading personal lines insurance agency.

About AAI

Affordable American Insurance ("AAI") is a scaled insurance agency network platform built to support and grow high-quality independent P&C agencies. Founded in 2005, AAI helps independent agencies thrive as entrepreneurs through its industry-leading platform, including centralized operational, legal, and technology support, access to a national array of carrier appointments, enhanced commission economics, and profit-sharing programs. The platform serves agencies across ~40 states. AAI also operates an internal insurance agency that writes and services its own book of business through a dedicated support team. For more information, please contact Ross Haskett, VP of Sales at [email protected].

About Gauge Capital

Gauge Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Southlake, Texas. Gauge invests in five key sectors: business services, food & consumer, government & industrial services, healthcare, and technology. The firm manages more than $3.0 billion dollars in capital and has been recognized as a Top Founder Friendly Investor for six consecutive years, reflecting its long standing commitment to partnering with and empowering management teams. For more information, please contact Andrew Peix, Partner, Business Development at [email protected].

