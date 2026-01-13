AFFORDABLE CLASSICAL SCHOOL NETWORK, THALES ACADEMY, EXPANDING TO OPEN NEW JUNIOR HIGH & HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUS IN RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA

"A Thales Academy junior high/high school campus location in Northeast Raleigh has been a request of many Triangle area families for a long time, and I am delighted we are able to transform this request into reality," says Thales Academy founder Bob Luddy.

Thales Academy started with a single K–2 campus in Raleigh in 2007, and it now serves nearly 7,000 Pre-K–12 students across 13 campuses. The junior high and high school programs follow a classical curriculum with systematic, rigorous academics that develop a student's ability to think critically and deeply, accompanied by a strong focus on character and virtue. Regular incorporation of the Socratic method of dialogue and discussion in the classroom encourages engagement beyond a traditional teacher-delivered lecture. Students benefit from an emphasis on humanities, science and math, foreign language (including Latin), grammar/logic/rhetoric, a uniquely robust summative industrial/vocational arts and pre-engineering program series, and a senior thesis capstone. This comprehensive curriculum creates a firm foundation for Thales Academy graduates to succeed in various professions, in continued studies at top colleges and universities (often with substantial scholarships), and other future endeavors.

"Our graduates are exceptionally prepared for college, the workforce, and successful lives, and we look forward to having another campus to serve more junior high and high school students in the Raleigh area," says Luddy.

The Thales Academy Raleigh JH/HS campus will include a two-story classroom building embodying Thales Academy's state-of-the art facilities with a modern, yet classical, aesthetic modeled after beauty and order, and large floor-to-ceiling glass windows that provide an abundance of natural light in all classrooms. A standalone gymnatorium of a similar aesthetic will also be built on the campus, featuring a weight room, indoor volleyball and basketball courts, locker rooms, and a curtained stage along with fully equipped engineering lab classrooms with tools and equipment for the school's Luddy Institute of Technology (LIT) pre-engineering program and the Luddy Industrial Arts (LIA) program courses. All facilities will boast a beautiful, secure design, outfitted with the latest safety and security features, including controlled-access doors, security cameras, and background check systems for all visitors, as well as advanced HVAC units that provide up to 100% outdoor air for superior indoor air quality.

Current and rising junior high students at Thales Academy's Knightdale and Raleigh campuses will have first priority for seats at the new Thales Academy Raleigh JH/HS campus when it opens at the beginning of the 2027–2028 school year, and the current Thales Academy Knightdale and Thales Academy Raleigh campuses will become K–5 campuses at that time.

"We are still accepting applications for the 2026–2027 school year for our existing campuses, and we encourage families with rising 5th through 8th graders to consider applying at our current Thales Academy Knightdale or Thales Academy Raleigh campus to secure a guaranteed seat at the brand new Thales Academy Raleigh JH/HS when it opens the following year," says Brian LeBlanc, Registrar and Admissions Specialist, Thales Academy.

With affordability foundational to Thales Academy's mission, families at the new Thales Academy Raleigh JH/HS can expect reasonable tuition (presently $7,600/year), and scholarships and payment plans are available. Families interested in applying should visit www.ThalesAcademy.org/Apply.

About Thales Academy

Thales Academy is a K–12 network of affordable classical schools that assists parents in cultivating virtuous, critical thinking, compassionate individuals. Thales Academy fosters high standards of accountability, academic achievement, and civic responsibility through the use of a rigorous curriculum, character development, and technical and non-cognitive skills development. Thales Academy seeks to deliver the highest quality education at the lowest cost to parents and the community. Students are well-prepared for success in college and beyond, consistently outranking nationwide peers on objective, standardized tests and mastering skills that last a lifetime. www.ThalesAcademy.org

SOURCE Thales Academy