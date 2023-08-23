Affordable Luxury Market in Europe to grow by USD 3.55 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in disposable income of people in the region to boost market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

23 Aug, 2023, 04:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The affordable luxury market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 3,553.06 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.

Affordable Luxury Market in Europe 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Affordable Luxury Market in Europe
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our affordable luxury market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Affordable Luxury Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

The affordable Luxury Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Type 
    • Clothing
    • Cosmetics
    • Accessories
    • Footwear
    • Others
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online

The clothing segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment is aimed at consumers who appreciate craftsmanship, elegant design, and quality fabrics but lack in significant budget for branded luxury items. One of the key drivers for the expansion of the affordable luxury market in the region is its ability to offer both exclusivity and accessibility. This segment is gaining popularity with European consumers as brands are emphasizing luxury fabrics such as high-grade cotton, silk, or cashmere, adding a touch of luxury to their collections. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Affordable Luxury Market in Europe 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rise in disposable income of people in the region is a key factor driving market growth. 

Major Trend

The increasing focus on influencer marketing and social media engagement is a major trend in the market. Influencer marketing and social media interactions are changing the relationship between brands and audiences. With the growing popularity of social media, consumers are turning to influencers for inspiration, recommendations, and feedback. As a result, businesses are adopting influencer marketing to effectively reach and engage potential customers. Furthermore, partnering with influencers helps companies reach their established audiences, exposing them to a highly engaged and relevant customer base.  Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Increasing labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices is a significant challenge restricting market growth. 

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a  sample report!

Affordable Luxury Market in Europe 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the Affordable Luxury Market in Europe, including some of the companies such as BA and SH, Burberry Group Plc, EXQUISITE Luxury, Geox S.p.A, IC Group AS, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LES BOUTIQUES LONGCHAMP, LOreal SA, Maison Balzac Pty Ltd., MakersValley, Prada S.p.A, Royal RepubliQ, s. Oliver Bernd Freier GmbH and Co. KG, Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co. Ltd., SISLEY, Stella McCartney Ltd., Tessilform S.p.a, YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP S.p.A., and ZV France SAS.  Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Affordable Luxury Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Affordable Luxury Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the affordable luxury market in Europe growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the affordable luxury market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the affordable luxury market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the affordable luxury market in Europe companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Affordable Luxury Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,553.06 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.55

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

BA and SH, Burberry Group Plc, EXQUISITE Luxury, Geox S.p.A, IC Group AS, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Kering SA, LES BOUTIQUES LONGCHAMP, LOreal SA, Maison Balzac Pty Ltd., MakersValley, Prada S.p.A, Royal RepubliQ, s.Oliver Bernd Freier GmbH and Co. KG, Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co. Ltd., SISLEY, Stella McCartney Ltd., Tessilform S.p.a, YOOX NET A PORTER GROUP S.p.A., and ZV France SAS

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents 

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

