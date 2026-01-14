Affordablehousing.com and Learning Collider Awarded Public Benefit Innovation Fund Grant to Improve Housing Assistance Delivery

AI Housing Navigator Grant Aims to Speed Access to Stable Homes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As housing agencies nationwide face growing demand and mounting administrative pressure, AffordableHousing.com, in partnership with Learning Collider, has been selected as a grantee of the Public Benefit Innovation Fund (PBIF), a national initiative led by the Center for Civic Futures that is investing $8.5 million in artificial intelligence projects designed to improve how essential public benefit programs are delivered nationwide.

With support from PBIF funders and partners, AffordableHousing.com and Learning Collider will build an AI Housing Navigator designed to help people more easily find and qualify for housing while enabling housing agencies and partners to deliver assistance faster and more clearly. The initiative aims to reduce administrative friction, improve program navigation, and accelerate access to stable housing for families who rely on critical housing support.

The project is intended to shorten the time it takes families to secure housing while helping agencies process applications more efficiently and with fewer errors.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, AffordableHousing.com will lead development of the housing-focused initiative.

The AffordableHousing.com AI Housing Navigator will support users across multiple stages of the housing process, helping translate complex requirements into clear, actionable guidance while giving agencies and partners tools to streamline workflows, reduce errors, and improve outcomes.

"This work is about making the housing process easier to navigate for the people who need it most—and more efficient for the agencies and partners who support them," said Richard Cupelli, CEO of AffordableHousing.com. "We're proud to collaborate with Learning Collider and the PBIF cohort to responsibly test what's possible and focus on what actually works."

As PBIF grantees, AffordableHousing.com and Learning Collider will participate in a shared learning cohort alongside states, practitioners, and fellow innovators, contributing insights and best practices to advance the responsible use of AI in housing assistance delivery.

About AffordableHousing.com

AffordableHousing.com is the nation's largest dedicated online platform for affordable housing and a trusted technology partner to thousands of public housing agencies nationwide. For more than two decades, the company has delivered tools that help families secure safe, stable homes across naturally occurring affordable housing, Section 8, and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) programs. By connecting renters, property owners, and housing agencies through a single integrated platform, AffordableHousing.com supports more efficient housing programs and broader access nationwide. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Learning Collider

Learning Collider is a civic innovation organization that partners with governments, nonprofits, and technologists to design and test responsible, human-centered AI solutions that improve public systems and outcomes.

About the Public Benefit Innovation Fund

The Public Benefit Innovation Fund supports projects that responsibly apply AI to strengthen public benefit delivery, reduce administrative burden, and improve access to essential services.

