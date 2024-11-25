AffordableHousing.com Launches Centralized Housing Waitlist Across All of Delaware, Transforming Access to Housing Assistance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AffordableHousing.com, the nation's largest online affordable housing marketplace, has partnered with Delaware's five Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) to launch the first-of-its-kind centralized housing waitlist system. The platform, available at https://Delaware.AffordableHousing.com , allows Delaware residents to apply for housing assistance across all state housing authorities through a single, streamlined, common application process.

The platform's launch celebration on Friday, November 15, 2024, brought together representatives from AffordableHousing.com, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, all five state PHAs, local elected officials, and housing advocates.

"I have spent the last year trying to solve a very specific problem: combining five different plans and five different sets of rules," said Tanya Dempsey, Co-CEO of CSG Advisors. "AffordableHousing.com is a dream come true. Thank you so much for bringing our vision to life, providing amazing customer service, and allowing us to provide better customer service to Delawareans. Everything is a one-stop shop, super-efficient, and a great way to bring folks out of the cold and into housing."

Assunta-Maria Scarpitti, New Castle County Housing Authority administrator, said, "Before today, Delaware residents seeking a housing voucher had to navigate multiple waiting lists, and sometimes, they didn't have clarity on their status or the wait time. But now, with the centralized waiting list, eligible individuals and families can apply for housing choice vouchers through one system, joining multiple housing authority lists across the state with one single application. Residents no longer have to fill out separate applications for each authority - those days are gone by centralizing the waiting list application process."

Scarpitti added, "We eliminate duplication of efforts, reduce administrative burdens, and make the system more efficient. This results in quicker access to housing opportunities and increases voucher utilization. I want to thank all who contributed to this remarkable achievement. It is truly a testament to the power of teamwork."

Single Application for Multiple Housing Programs

For the first time in Delaware, residents can apply to all affordable housing programs statewide, including Section 8, with a single common application. The new platform eliminates the need for applicants to submit separate applications to each housing authority, offering a consolidated approach to waitlist management across the Delaware State Housing Authority, Dover Housing Authority, New Castle County Housing Authority, Newark Housing Authority, and Wilmington Housing Authority.

"This partnership with Delaware brings significant improvements in efficiency for housing applicants," said Richard Cupelli, AffordableHousing.com founder and CEO. "The platform's design supports multiple housing authorities in a single framework, making the process more accessible for Delaware residents seeking housing assistance."

Improving Access for Housing Applicants and Property Owners

The centralized waitlist system consolidates nearly 30,000 applicant records, including approximately 10,000 that may have overlapped or outdated entries. Applicants must update their information by November 22, 2024, to maintain their positions on the waitlist. Updates may impact applicants' current positioning, though placement on the list does not guarantee immediate housing.

AffordableHousing.com is also working to increase Delaware's rental inventory by inviting property owners to list available units on the platform. These include affordable housing and privately owned rentals that may be suitable for voucher holders.

"This system streamlines the process for applicants while encouraging property owners to list available units," added Cupelli. "By broadening the options for applicants, we hope to better address Delaware's housing needs."

Potential Model for Other States

AffordableHousing.com's centralized application system is among the first in the nation to integrate all affordable housing programs within a single state, setting a precedent that could inform similar initiatives in other states. The platform's flexibility allows it to accommodate various state and local requirements, providing housing authorities with a potential template for enhancing transparency and accessibility for applicants.

About AffordableHousing.com

AffordableHousing.com is transforming the U.S. affordable housing landscape, making it easier for families to find a safe place to call home. By unifying fragmented systems and streamlining information, AffordableHousing.com removes barriers to accessing government housing programs, making a complicated process simple and accessible for everyone. As the nation's largest online affordable housing marketplace, AffordableHousing.com helps renters secure affordable homes, property owners fill vacancies quickly, and housing agencies operate more efficiently with enhanced compliance.

